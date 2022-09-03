BetMGM’s welcome offer allows those who sign-up and use code INQUIRERMGM during the account creation process the chance to get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any College Football week 1 fixture.

BetMGM’s new customer offer proves to be very generous, with new users able to place their first bet on any college football week 1 market knowing that their funds won’t be gone for good if their bet loses.

If your initial bet on CFB doesn’t win, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000, with you able to use this free bet on any market you please.

In terms of risk-free bet offers, you’ll struggle to find a welcome offer that allows you to claim more than the $1,000 on offer here.

Week 1 College Football action with BetMGM

The first few games of the NCAA season have already taken place, with the likes of Pittsburgh and Oklahoma State getting the action started on Thursday night.

Nonetheless, there’s still a whole host of action to get stuck in to this weekend as week 1 of the 2022 CFB season takes place.

Programs such as Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Miami FL, Oregon and USC get their seasons underway this weekend, with you able to your $1,000 risk-free bet with BetMGM on any of the markets offered for these games.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Sports Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal information Input bonus code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the terms and conditions of the offer Finishing setting up your new account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first CFB bet risk-free up to $1,000 If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expires after 7 days

Refer-a-friend offer BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

BetMGM are allowing both new and current users the ability to claim even more bonus funds via their brilliant Refer-a-Friend promotion.

In order to get involved with this offer, all you need to do is refer a friend to BetMGM Sportsbook via a referral link and get them to create an online sportsbook account.

You will then need them to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus funds on any market that possesses odds of -200 or greater.

Once done, you’ll be able to claim $50 in bonus funds to use on whichever sports markets you please.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.