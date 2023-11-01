BetMGM bonus codes: Choice of 2 offers for Wednesday slate, any game this week
BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET earns $200 in bonus bets with a $10 wager, while PINEWS1500 earns a 20% deposit match up to $1.5K.
BetMGM has a pair of offers available using different BetMGM bonus codes. You can get either 20% deposit match, or $200 in bonus bets after a $10 wager.
BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 unlocks a 20% deposit match up to $1,500. That means whatever you deposit, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets, up to a max of $1,500 bonus bets (which would require a $7,500 deposit). It also requires a 10x rollover, which we’ll explain below.
BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET unlocks $200 in bonus bets after any $10 wager. The result of your first bet doesn’t matter -- you’ll get the bonus bets no matter if it wins or loses.
We’ll dive into some examples below, and highlight the relevant terms and conditions.
BetMGM bonus codes, explained
PINEWS1500: 20% Deposit Match
The deposit match from BetMGM requires at least a $1,000 deposit, because if you deposit any less, you may as well just use the bet $10, get $200 offer.
Here’s how it works. Whatever you deposit, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets. So if you deposit $5,000, you’ll get $1,000 in bonus bets. If you deposit the max $7,500, you’ll get $1,500.
The big caveat with this offer is that it comes with a 10x rollover. That means in order to cash out, you need to wager 10x your bonus amount in the first month. So let’s say you deposit $5,000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets. You must wager $10,000 total in the first 30 days on the platform.
Then Wednesday, you place four, $200 wagers for a total of $800. You’re now 8% of the way to hitting the rollover on your first day. But again, you have to be betting consistently at BetMGM to hit this mark.
PINEWSGET: $200 in bonus bets
This offer is a bit more straightforward than the deposit match, as all you need to do is bet $10 and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets regardless.
So say you bet $20 on Ball State moneyline against Bowling Green in Wednesday night MACtion. Ball State is priced at +180.
If Ball State wins, you profit $36 ($20 x 1.8), keep your $20 wager, and get $200 in bonus bets.
If Ball State loses, you lose the $20 and won’t have any cash yet, but will still have $200 in bonus bets.
A few key notes -- the bonus bets expire in seven days and will be split up into five, $40 bonus bets. They can’t be split down any further than that.
How to sign up at BetMGM
Head to BetMGM.com to get started.
Register with all your real info -- including name, address, last four digits of your SSN, etc.
Enter PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET in the BetMGM bonus code field.
Make a deposit up to $7,500 if you claim the deposit match, or $10 if you claim the bet/get.