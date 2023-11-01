BetMGM bonus codes: Choice of 2 offers for Wednesday slate, any game this week

BetMGM has a pair of offers available using different BetMGM bonus codes. You can get either 20% deposit match, or $200 in bonus bets after a $10 wager.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWS1500 unlocks a 20% deposit match up to $1,500. That means whatever you deposit, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets, up to a max of $1,500 bonus bets (which would require a $7,500 deposit). It also requires a 10x rollover, which we’ll explain below.

BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET unlocks $200 in bonus bets after any $10 wager. The result of your first bet doesn’t matter -- you’ll get the bonus bets no matter if it wins or loses.

We’ll dive into some examples below, and highlight the relevant terms and conditions.

BetMGM bonus codes, explained

PINEWS1500: 20% Deposit Match

The deposit match from BetMGM requires at least a $1,000 deposit, because if you deposit any less, you may as well just use the bet $10, get $200 offer.

Here’s how it works. Whatever you deposit, you’ll get 20% extra in bonus bets. So if you deposit $5,000, you’ll get $1,000 in bonus bets. If you deposit the max $7,500, you’ll get $1,500.

The big caveat with this offer is that it comes with a 10x rollover. That means in order to cash out, you need to wager 10x your bonus amount in the first month. So let’s say you deposit $5,000 and get $1,000 in bonus bets. You must wager $10,000 total in the first 30 days on the platform.

Then Wednesday, you place four, $200 wagers for a total of $800. You’re now 8% of the way to hitting the rollover on your first day. But again, you have to be betting consistently at BetMGM to hit this mark.

PINEWSGET: $200 in bonus bets

This offer is a bit more straightforward than the deposit match, as all you need to do is bet $10 and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets regardless.

So say you bet $20 on Ball State moneyline against Bowling Green in Wednesday night MACtion. Ball State is priced at +180.

If Ball State wins, you profit $36 ($20 x 1.8), keep your $20 wager, and get $200 in bonus bets. If Ball State loses, you lose the $20 and won’t have any cash yet, but will still have $200 in bonus bets.

A few key notes -- the bonus bets expire in seven days and will be split up into five, $40 bonus bets. They can’t be split down any further than that.

How to sign up at BetMGM