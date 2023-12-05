BetMGM bonus codes give deposit match, first bet, or bet and get offer

With the NBA In-Season Tournament winding down, now’s the time to sign up with one of the best NBA betting sites in BetMGM and register with one of the BetMGM bonus codes of your choosing. As the title indicates, three different offers can be chosen from if you’re a new player.

The first option is a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Secondly, a first bet offer that pays your stake back in bonus bets if you lose is available. Finally, players in four states have the option to instead redeem a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Because different welcome bonuses and bonus codes are available in different states, read through this piece to make sure you understand everything there is to know about signing up with BetMGM.

BetMGM bonus codes: All you need to know

For starters, it’s important to know where you can sign up with BetMGM. Their bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer is exclusively available in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. The code to use for this offer is PINEWSGET.

Their first bet offer is in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming. The code to use for this offer is INQUIRERNEWS.

Those same states as well as Kentucky can redeem BetMGM’s deposit match offer instead. The code to use for this offer is PINEWS1500. Now that you know where you can sign up, how does each offer work?

20% deposit match (Code PINEWS1500): The most complex offer is BetMGM’s deposit match. Getting 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash isn’t confusing, as you can determine ahead of time how much will be matched by dividing what you want to deposit by five. The confusing thing can be the 10x wagering requirement BetMGM will have on the funds they deposit. In order to use the funds BetMGM matches, you must wager 10x that amount. So $200 in deposit matched funds requires you to first wager $2,000. You have 30 days to meet that requirement. Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets offer (Code PINEWSGET): BetMGM’s bet and get offer requires you to just settle a $10 wager in order to receive $200 in guaranteed bonus bets. Your first bet can settle in any way and it won’t impact if you receive bonus bets or not. Your bonus bets will be divided up evenly as four $50 bonus bets that expire seven days after being credited. First bet offer up to $1,500 (Code INQUIRERNEWS): This welcome offer serves as a form of insurance on your first bet. Whatever you wager up to $1,000 after signing up will be given back to you as bonus bets if you don’t win. This makes the experience of watching your first bet unfold a bit less stressful due to knowing you’ll be given another chance if you don’t succeed on your first try.

How to bet on Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament with the BetMGM bonus codes

Click on any of an offer modules or links in this piece connected to the offer you want to claim and start entering your personal information prompted by BetMGM. Type in the respective bonus code your welcome offer has and complete your first deposit of $10 or more. 20% of your first deposit will be matched with bonus code PINEWS1500, and you’ll then have 30 days to meet the 10x wagering requirement. Bet on the Knicks vs Bucks or Suns vs Lakers (Or any betting market) and wait for your first bet to settle to see guaranteed bonus bets or your stake paid back as bonus bets if you lose. Use your bonus bets to enjoy yourself and make the most of your time on one of the best sports betting sites in the U.S.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.