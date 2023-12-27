BetMGM bonus codes give you three welcome offers to choose from

If you’re looking to sign up and bet with BetMGM Wednesday, you can pick from a first bet offer up to $1,500, 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets, or bet $10, get $200 bonus bets offer with the three BetMGM bonus codes.

The three respective bonus codes each offer needs entered to sign up with are INQUIRERNEWS, PINEWS1600, and PINEWSGET. Keep reading this piece before signing up to ensure the offer you want is in your location and you know how to sign up.

Welcome Offer Available States Bonus Code Welcome Offer Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Welcome Offer 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code PINEWS1600 Welcome Offer Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code PINEWSGET

Specifics to know about the BetMGM bonus codes

BetMGM’s first bet and bet and get offers are pretty straightforward. Either your first bet will be paid back as bonus bets up to $1,500 if you lose or you’ll get $200 in bonus bets after you settle a wager of $10 or more.

How these offers pay out their bonus bets is a good specific to know ahead of time though. The first bet offer will pay any bet under $50 back as one bonus bet. Anything $50 or above will result in five wagers equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake in bonus bets.

BetMGM’s $200 in bonus bets offer simply pays out bonus bets as four $50 wagers. Their 20% deposit match offer is a little trickier but still not too difficult to understand. Your cash deposit up to $8,000 will be matched, and then a 10x wagering requirement on those funds will have 30 days to be met.

For example, $50 in bonus bets through this offer requires you to wager $500 in cash. By meeting the wagering requirement, you’ll be able to withdraw winnings earned by using your bonus bets and avoid your bonus bets expiring.

Wednesday’s sporting schedule to bet on

As one of the best sports betting sites in North America, bettors of the NBA and NHL will find no shortage of prop bets, odds boosts, and same game parlays to take advantage of.

The NHL is where most of Wednesday’s marquee sporting events will be played, as 14 games are being played including the Stars vs Blues, Bruins vs Sabres, Panthers vs Lightning, and much more.

In the NBA, just six games are being played. The 76ers vs Magic, Raptors vs Wizards, and Bucks vs Nets are the first three games that will tip off.

Following them are the Knicks vs Thunder, Suns vs Rockets, and Cavaliers vs Mavericks. Between the 20 games in the NBA and NHL, Wednesday’s sporting slate is an exciting one.

Steps to redeem the BetMGM bonus codes

Click on the offer module or hyperlinked text in this piece attached to the sign up bonus you want to redeem. Enter your personal information so your age, location, and identity can be verified by BetMGM. Type in the BetMGM bonus code you wish to redeem and complete your first deposit of at least $10. Either get your first bet back in bonus bets up to $1,500 if it loses, 20% of your first deposit matched, or $200 in bonus bets after settling a wager of $10 or more. If you got 20% of your first deposit matched, you’ll have 30 days to meet a 10x wagering requirement to avoid bonus bets expiring. Your bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s first bet or bet and get offer expire after seven days.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.