Choose from three BetMGM bonus codes before betting on CFB playoffs or any other market

Choose from a generous selection of sign up offers from BetMGM as a new player Monday before betting on college football or anything else. There are three BetMGM bonus codes available for you with each unlocking a unique bonus.

Firstly, you can get a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets with code PINEWS1600. This offer has a 10x wagering requirement you must meet within 30 days in order to keep your bonus bets from expiring and be able to withdraw winnings earned from wagering your bonus bets.

You can also choose to use a first bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with bonus code INQUIRERNEWS. If your first bet of less than $50 loses, you’ll get that amount back in one bonus bet. If your first wager is $50 or above and unsuccessful, you’ll get five bonus bets equal to 20% of your stake.

Finally, players in select states can choose BetMGM’s $200 in bonus bets earned by settling a bet of $10 on any market with code PINEWSGET. Your bonus bets are rewarded as four $50 bets. See the table below for eligibility requirements by state and keep reading if you’re unsure which sign up offer you should redeem.

Sign Up Bonus Available States Bonus Code Sign Up Bonus 20% deposit match up to $1,600 in bonus bets Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code PINEWS1600 Sign Up Bonus Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Sign Up Bonus Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV Bonus Code PINEWSGET

BetMGM bonus codes: Which one should you choose?

Argument for the 20% deposit match

If you’re someone planning to wager heavily and often on BetMGM, this offer is for you. Because of the 10x wagering requirement mentioned in the beginning of this piece, risking your bonus bets and winnings expire and not being able to be withdrawn due to not meeting the requirement is a risk.

But if you’re planning on making a big deposit and wagering aplenty over the next 30 days, controlling how much in bonus bets you get through your first deposit match can be a draw. This is also an exclusive and unique sign up offer not seen across any of the other best sports betting sites.

Argument for the first bet offer

For players in most BetMGM states, this is the offer I encourage the most if you’re not looking to commit to a wagering requirement and a larger amount of betting. You can still wager as much as $1,500 on your first bet after signing up though, which is a generous amount.

You can enjoy watching the process of your first bet unfold a bit more knowing you’ll at least have another chance (Or chances if you get five bonus bets back) to try and win with your stake.

Argument for the $200 in bonus bets

In the four states this offer is in, this welcome bonus is perfect for players looking to just wager a small amount and get a guaranteed reward. You can wager on any market and get your bonus bets no matter the result yo give you something to look forward to after your first bet settles.

Not only that, but the $200 being four $50 bonus bets is a good conversion because you’re playing with house money on four chances to win real money!

What are Monday’s college football playoffs and bowl games being played?

Arguably no day excites college football purists more than New Year’s Day because of the bowl games and playoff matchups taking place. BetMGM is one of the best college football betting sites to use for wagering on the five games going down.

The playoff games are Alabama vs Michigan in the Rose Bowl and Texas vs Washington in the Sugar Bowl. As of the time of publish, Michigan are just 1.5 point favorites over Alabama while Texas are four point favorites over Washington.

In the other games, Wisconsin takes on LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Liberty battles Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, and Iowa squares off against Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Keep an eye out for Lion’s Boosts and promotions BetMGM has for these games.

Of course you can bet on other betting markets if you’d like as well on BetMGM. Ten NBA games are also being played New Year’s Day including the Pacers vs Bucks, Heat vs Clippers, and Timberwolves vs Knicks.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.