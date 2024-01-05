BetMGM bonus codes: Choose your welcome offer before betting on NBA, any market Friday

If you’re a new player curious what BetMGM’s sign up bonus is, you might be surprised to hear there are three BetMGM bonus codes available new players can choose from.

Not every offer is available in the same state, so be sure to check out the table later in this piece to see where you can sign up with what offer.

Your three options are a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets (PINEWS1500), a first bet offer worth up to $1,500 (INQUIRERNEWS), or bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer (PINEWSGET).

Click any link or offer module after reading this piece to sign up and remember to use the bonus code attached to your offer when prompted.

Sign Up Bonus Bonus Code Available States Sign Up Bonus 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWS1500 Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Sign Up Bonus Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win Bonus Code INQUIRERNEWS Available States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MI, MD, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Sign Up Bonus Bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets Bonus Code PINEWSGET Available States MI, NJ, PA, WV

Check out everything you need to know surrounding the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code coming soon to the Tar Heel State in 2024

Read these details about the BetMGM bonus code before signing up

The reason this section is important to read is because there are factors to know about each sign up bonus that could play a role in which you choose. It starts with BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer which can be a bit complicated to new sports bettors.

After you’ve received 20% of your first deposit matched in bonus bets, you’ll have to wager through 10x that amount in cash within 30 days. For example, $600 in bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s 20% deposit match means $6,000 of your own money needs to be wagered over the next month.

The reason for this is that your winnings earned from wagering bonus bets (As well as any leftover bonus bets you may have are voided and expire if not met. That’s why I only suggest this sign up offer to new players looking to wager heavy amounts over a consistent period the next 30 days.

Otherwise, their first bet and bet and get offers are stout. Although only available in four states, getting four $50 bonus bets simply by settling a wager of $10 or more is a generous gesture that gives you four on the house bets to try and win something with.

If you’re looking to just wager once or twice, getting BetMGM’s first bet offer could be a solid strategy. If your bet is $50 or less, you’ll get your first bet back as one $50 bonus bet if your wager loses. If you lose a first bet above $50, five bonus bets equal to 20% of your stake will be paid back to you by one of the best sports betting sites.

Best NBA games being played to bet on Friday

With 28 of the NBA’s 30 teams playing across 14 games Friday, you’ll have no shortage of basketball action to choose from. That said, you can choose to bet on the NHL, college basketball, and plenty of other action taking place after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code.

But I’m focusing on the NBA where the Heat vs Suns, Grizzlies vs Lakers, Knicks vs 76ers, and Clippers vs Pelicans are just a few of the games that have the potential to be the best games of the entire slate.

There is good value to be found on odds across the rest of the slate as well with some games like the Hawks vs Pacers, Jazz vs Celtics, Magic vs Nuggets, and Thunder vs Nets.

