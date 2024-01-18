BetMGM bonus codes give you two offers to choose before betting on NHL, any market

There are two BetMGM bonus codes up for grabs for you to choose from Thursday. You can use code INQUIRERNEWS for a sign up bonus of bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets or use code PINEWS1500 for a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

These sign up bonuses are vastly different but each are generous in their own right. Keep reading for steps on how to sign up, specifics to note with each option, and what the best sporting events to wager on are Thursday.

BetMGM bonus codes: Details on each offer

The primary point to note on BetMGM’s bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets offer is how they’re paid out. Two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet is how your reward will be paid out after your first bet settles.

Like most of the best sports betting sites, there’s no requirement for your first bet to win or lose specifically in order to receive your bonus bets. You have seven days to use your bonus bets after receiving them.

On the other hand, BetMGM’s 20% deposit match comes with a 10x wagering requirement typically seen more by the best online casino bonuses than sportsbook sign up offers. BetMGM gives you 30 days to meet their requirement.

What is a wagering requirement you may be asking? It’s the amount of money you must wager through within a set time period in order to withdraw winnings earned from wagering bonus bets and keeping your bonus bets from expiring.

This requirement might make this sign up bonus not friendly to users looking to wager a smaller amount after sign up. If that’s the case, BetMGM’s $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer can help you better instead.

Steps to signing up with the BetMGM bonus codes

Click on an offer module or linked text in the top paragraph to be taken to BetMGM’s registration page, Enter personal information prompted by BetMGM and type in the respective bonus code you wish to redeem to secure it, Deposit $10 or more into your account and get it matched at a 20% rate up to $1,500 in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500, If you get your deposit matched, you’ll have 30 days to satisfy BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement, If you use code INQUIRERNEWS, simply settle your first bet of $5 or more on any market and $158 in bonus bets will be yours,

Thursday sporting events to wager on

With Thursday Night Football a few weeks in the past, Thursday’s are now marquee days to bet on the NBA and NHL. In the NBA, just five games will be played while hockey fans get a dose of ten games to pick from.

The best NBA game is the Pacers vs Kings. In the other four games, lowly teams like the Raptors, Wizards, Jazz, and Grizzlies respectively face the Bulls, Knicks, Thunder, and Timberwolves.

As for the NHL, the Rangers vs Golden Knights, Avalanche vs Bruins, Stars vs Flyers, and Wild vs Lightning are just a few of the most noteworthy games being played at the halfway mark in the season.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.