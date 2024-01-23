BetMGM bonus codes unlock 20% deposit match or $158 guaranteed bonus bets

Not just one, but two BetMGM bonus codes are what you have to choose from when signing up for one of the best sports betting apps in the U.S. as a new player.

You’ll have the power to choose a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500 or a sign up bonus of ‘bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets’ with code INQUIRERNEWS.

There is a lot to unpack surrounding these two sign up offers. You can read all about them in the paragraph below or sign up by clicking on the offer module below or linked text above.

Things to know about each of the BetMGM bonus codes

The most pressing thing to note before you choose your sign up offer is that BetMGM’s 20% deposit match comes with a 10x wagering requirement on your bonus bets you must meet within 30 days.

Let’s say you receive $500 in bonus bets as a result of BetMGM’s deposit match offer. You must wager $5,000 of your own money in 30 days if you want to withdraw your winnings from wagering bonus bets and avoid them expiring.

Because of that requirement, BetMGM’s deposit match bonus might not be for everyone. If that’s the case for you, you can’t go wrong choosing $158 in guaranteed bonus bets that take you settling a $5 wager to unlock.

Your first bet can result in a win, loss, or push and you’ll still receive your bonus bets. BetMGM pays out your bonus bets as two $50 wagers and one $58 wager that all have seven days to be used before they expire.

Finally, it should be states that players in Kentucky and Washington D.C. cannot redeem BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer. Instead, you can only sign up for $158 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY can choose either offer.

Previewing the best NBA action for you to wager on after signing up for one of the BetMGM bonus codes

Tuesday is a lighter day in the NBA schedule, but the action on hand is still as thrilling as anything you’ll find to watch amongst Tuesday’s betting slate. It starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with the Nuggets vs Pacers.

With Pascal Siakam now in Indiana, they’re one of the most interesting teams in the NBA to me. They’re in the thick of the Eastern Conference’s playoff mix where fourth and eighth place are only separated by 3.5 games.

The battles of New York and Los Angeles will take place as well Tuesday with the Knicks vs Nets and Lakers vs Clippers. All four of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard should be good to go for the Lakers and Clippers which makes it an exciting matchup.

Finally, the Jazz take on the Pelicans while the Trail Blazers take on the Thunder. With Denver and Oklahoma City breathing down the Timberwolves’ neck for first place in the West, every game matters.

BetMGM is one of the best NBA betting sites you’ll be able to sign up with thanks to factors such as competitive odds and odds boosts. You simply can’t go wrong choosing them as your sportsbook of choice Tuesday for whatever sport you wish to bet on.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.