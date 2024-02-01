BetMGM bonus codes: Unlock preferred sign-up bonus before betting on any market

There are two different BetMGM bonus codes housed in this piece for all different types of sports bettors. You can get a 20% deposit match (Code PINEWS1500) up to $1,500 in bonus bets, or $158 in guaranteed bonus bets after settling a $5 wager (Code INQUIRERNEWS).

The question you must answer is which of these sign-up bonuses do you prefer? With the exception of Kentucky and Washington D.C. (Where you can only redeem code INQUIRERNEWS), the choice is completely yours!

How to decide which of the BetMGM bonus codes to sign-up for

How much and how often are you looking to wager on BetMGM?

This is an important question to pose because BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer is one that requires more frequent wagering over an extended period of time due to the 10x wagering requirement in place.

If you’ve signed up for any of the best mobile casino sites and apps, you may have come across wagering requirements. BetMGM’s 10x requirement means you have 30 days to bet 10x the amount of bonus bets they match you in your own money.

All of this said, there is BetMGM’s other option for $158 in bonus bets if you’d wish instead. For players with no intention of wagering more than say $5 or $20 after signing up, this offer is great because you have guaranteed bonus bets coming your way to use over the next seven days.

How do you plan to use your bonus bets on BetMGM?

Unlike some welcome offers like the bet365 bonus code that let you wager bonus bets however you wish, BetMGM’s $158 in bonus bets as a result of their bet and get offer are predetermined in their split.

You’ll have two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet. They expire seven days after being credited, so you’ll have to place your first bet on them days before the Super Bowl depending on when you receive your reward.

If you’re looking for a larger amount of bonus bets to use in any capacity, BetMGM’s deposit match offer lets you do that. You can withdraw winnings earned from wagering bonus bets so long as BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement is satisfied.

Friday’s sports betting schedule to wager on

With most of the top 25 in college basketball not playing until Saturday and the NHL amidst their All-Star break, the NBA is the main sport bettors are able to bet on Friday. Luckily for hoops fans, ten games are able to be wagered on.

There aren’t a lot of games that particularly stand out, but the Suns vs Hawks and Kings vs Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET tips for both games) are the two that stand out above the rest.

Even though Atlanta is tenth in the East, Trae Young is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. There aren’t many teams more thrilling to watch than their opponent in the Suns when Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker are all healthy.

As for the Kings vs Pacers, it’s always fun to watch this battle after the Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton trade that worked out so well for both sides. Both teams are similar in record, and it’ll be interesting how Pascal Siakam fits into this matchup.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.