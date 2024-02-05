Sign-up for BetMGM bonus codes to select $158 guaranteed bonus bets or 20% deposit match

You have the choice to pick from two BetMGM bonus codes when registering for your new account. Code INQUIRERNEWS unlocks a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer, while code PINEWS1500 matches your first deposit at a 20% rate.

States that can pick their offer are as follows: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. Those in Kentucky or Washington D.C. can only use one of these two codes, which in this case is INQUIRERNEWS.

Note: The BetMGM North Carolina bonus code is coming soon in March of 2024.

BetMGM bonus codes: Rundown of all you need to know

How do the BetMGM bonus codes work?

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: This bonus code works similarly to ‘bet and get’ types of welcome offers seen across many of the best sports betting sites such as bet365. Your bonus bets are guaranteed, meaning they’re credited to you whether your first bet wins or not.

While $158 in bonus bets is the total amount you’ll get after your $5+ bet settles, you can only use them in the predetermined wager amounts they come in. You’ll have two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet at your disposal to use within seven days before they expire.

Bonus code PINEWS1500: This bonus code for a 20% deposit match might not be something you’re familiar with, as this type of offer is more commonly seen on online casinos than sportsbooks.

But it works similarly to how it sounds, with BetMGM matching 20% of your first deposit in cash up to $7,500 in bonus bets. After your bonus bets are yours, you must wager through 10x that amount in your own money within 30 days.

This wagering requirement needs to be met if you wish to avoid your bonus bets and any winnings expiring.

How do I sign-up for the BetMGM bonus codes?

There aren’t many steps involved with signing up for BetMGM. Click an offer module or link in this piece to be taken to BetMGM and enter your information. Entering the respective bonus code you want is a critical step here.

$10 or more must be deposited in your account to finalize the process. From there, start wagering on all BetMGM has to market including the Super Bowl and NBA.

Monday NBA schedule and Super Bowl odds

Each day leading up to the Super Bowl builds more excitement for the upcoming clash between the Chiefs and 49ers. As of Monday’s time of publish, BetMGM has -130 odds for the 49ers and +110 odds for the Chiefs, with San Francisco being two point favorites.

BetMGM is home to all kinds of prop bets to build exciting parlays, and their odds across the board are strong. Keep an eye throughout the week on Lion’s Boosts that can be used to enhance your Super Bowl betting experience.

In the meantime, the NBA has six games on Monday highlighted by the Kings vs Cavaliers, Mavericks vs 76ers, and Clippers vs Hawks. All three of these games are star-studded clashes with tight spreads, meaning they should be incredibly entertaining watches.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.