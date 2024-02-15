BetMGM bonus codes PINEWS1500 & INQUIRERNEWS: 20% deposit match or $150 bonus bets

Two generous BetMGM bonus codes are up for grabs to new users looking to claim a sportsbook promo code to give them a head start on their betting journey. The two codes you can choose to type in when prompted are PINEWS1500 and INQUIRERNEWS.

Code PINEWS1500 will net 20% of your first deposit being matched in bonus bets. A maximum of $1,500 in bonus bets can be had with this offer. Keep reading to learn about the 10x wagering requirement and other things there are to know before redeeming.

Code INQUIRERNEWS will instead yield a sign-up bonus similar to what a lot of the best sports betting sites have. Simply placing a bet of $5 on any market will instantly give you $150 in bonus bets!

Guide to the BetMGM bonus codes

Guide to code PINEWS1500

As was previously mentioned, you can’t enjoy reaping the benefits of this 20% deposit match offer to its fullest without meeting BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement.

If 30 days pass and you haven’t wagered 10x your bonus bets in your own money, any remaining bonus bets and winnings you had expire on you.

That said, this is a welcome bonus that bettors looking to wager regularly over the course of 30 days can enjoy due to being able to dictate how much bonus bets get paid to you.

Click here to begin registering, and make sure to use bonus code PINEWS1500 since it’s an exclusive code you need to type in to be enrolled in this offer.

Guide to code INQUIRERNEWS

There isn’t as much to dive deep into with this bonus code due to their sign-up offer of ‘bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets instantly’ being about as self-explanatory as it gets.

Click here to start registering and type in code INQUIRERNEWS when prompted. Any market with any odds will suffice for your first bet, just make sure it’s at least $5.

The bonus bets you receive are split into three predetermined wagers. You’ll have three $50 bonus bets at your disposal. They have a seven day span to be used after being credited before they expire.

One more thing to note is Washington D.C. and Kentucky players only have the option to select this welcome offer, as they cannot select BetMGM’s 20% deposit match.

NHL highlights Thursday’s sports betting schedule for BetMGM players

If you’re reading this and signing up with BetMGM Thursday, hockey is the sport that will be at the forefront of a lot of players’ minds while the NBA All-Star break commences stating Feb. 16. That said, you can bet on the All-Star weekend festivities if you wish.

Just three NBA games are being played Thursday, with those being the Bucks vs Grizzlies, Warriors vs Jazz, and Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers. College basketball sees some teams in action as well, but hockey is the marquee attraction Thursday.

A healthy dose of 12 games will be played with a few of the most noteworthy games being the Stars vs Predators, Avalanche vs Lightning, and Flyers vs Maple Leafs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.