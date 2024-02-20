BetMGM bonus codes INQUIRERNEWS/PINEWS1500: Get guaranteed bonus bets or deposit match

Double the choices are available for new players signing up with BetMGM. Rather than offering one standard sign-up promo, there are two BetMGM bonus codes with two offers that couldn’t be more opposite.

INQUIRERNEWS is the standard bonus code for new players. Wager at least $5 on any betting market that catches your eye after typing in your code. After your first bet is simply submitted, three $50 bonus bets ($150 total) are now yours to play with!

On the other hand, PINEWS1500 is the Inquirer’s exclusive BetMGM bonus code. 20% of your first deposit up to $7,500 in cash will be matched as bonus bets after typing in your code ($1,500 in maximum bonus bets)

BetMGM bonus codes: What to know about ahead of time

The first thing of importance to note is whether BetMGM operates in your state. You can sign up with BetMGM if you’re located in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, or DC. In KY and DC, code INQUIRERNEWS is the only code you have.

But BetMGM’s 20% deposit match is where some confusion may lie. This offer comes with a 10x wagering requirement, which isn’t something most sportsbook promo codes have. You can click here for a deeper rundown on how wagering requirements work.

To summarize in an example, 10x the amount of $600 in deposit matched bonus bets comes out to $6,000. You have 30 days to wager that much money to be able to withdraw your winnings and use any remaining bonus bets afterwards.

Follow these instructions when signing up with BetMGM

Click here or the top offer module for BetMGM’s bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer. Click here or the bottom offer module for BetMGM’s 20% deposit match offer. When prompted to enter personal information by BetMGM, do so in order to get your identity verified. Type in the respective bonus code corresponding to your bonus and make your first deposit of at least $10. 20% of your first deposit will be matched as bonus bets with code PINEWS1500. Meet BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement within 30 days. Place your first bet and make it $5 or more with code INQUIRERNEWS. $150 in bonus bets (Three $50 wagers) will be made instantly available. The bonus bets earned from code INQUIRERNEWS have seven days to be used before expiring.

Bet on the NHL using one of the best hockey betting sites in BetMGM

With the NBA still in their All-Star break, the NHL gets some time to shine with an eight game slate Tuesday featuring a slew of fantastic looking matchups on paper.

Games such as the Predators vs Golden Knights, Stars vs Rangers, and Canucks vs Avalanche are just a few of the marquee games you can bet on.

The Canucks at +120 to win and the Capitals at +145 to win are the two underdog markets I like the most. I also think the Rangers covering -1.5 goals at +165 odds has a better chance than what oddsmakers predict.

You don’t find many sportsbooks better suited to wager on hockey with than BetMGM. A gigantic selection of prop bets and arguably the strongest odds of any sportsbook are a couple reasons they’re one of the best NHL betting sites.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.