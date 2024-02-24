BetMGM bonus codes: Choose 20% deposit match or $150 instant bonus bets for first bet on any game

New players to BetMGM have two different BetMGM bonus codes to choose from when creating new accounts. States you can choose your sign-up offer in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

You can either use code PINEWS1500 to get 20% of your first deposit matched up to $7,500 in cash or code INQUIRERNEWS for $150 in instant bonus bets after you settle your first bet of at least $5.

Disclaimer: New users in Kentucky and Washington D.C. can only create a new account using bonus code INQUIRERNEWS, as code PINEWS1500 isn’t available in these locations.

How to use the BetMGM bonus codes on Saturday’s sports slate and beyond

How to use bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

If you use code INQUIRERNEWS during sign-up, all you have to do is place a bet of $5 or more. For example, any bet on No. 2 Houston vs No. 11 Baylor, No. 13 Alabama vs No. 17 Kentucky, or any game from Saturday’s loaded college basketball slate will do.

I would bet on Alabama to defeat Kentucky, as the Wildcats have shown signs of inconsistency offensively that make me cautious on picking them to keep up in a shootout against an Alabama offense that’s topped 90 or more points in five straight.

After your betslip is submitted, your $150 in bonus bets are instantly deposited into your account for you to use. Note that they get paid out in predetermined amounts of six $25 bets that have seven days to be used before expiring.

Not having to wait for your first bet to settle is one of BetMGM’s best features. This also differs from a lot of the other best college basketball betting sites which make your first bet settle before bonus bets are paid out.

How to use code PINEWS1500

If you use this code, you’ll have to satisfy a 10x wagering requirement within 30 days. Don’t stress though, I can explain what this entails. If you’ve signed up with an online casino bonus, you may be familiar with what a wagering requirement means.

Let’s say you have $400 in bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s deposit match. 10 x $400 is $4,000, and that’s the amount of money you’ll need to wager of your own money.

But in the short term, you’ll have a stash of bonus bets to wager on Saturday with. That includes three NBA games highlighted by the Celtics vs Knicks.

This will be both teams’ second games following the All-Star break. Boston is healthier and the best team in the NBA for my money. Because of that, I’m confident in them winning this game by a comfortable margin against the Knicks who will still be without Julius Randle.

Steps to follow when creating your new BetMGM account

If you aren’t at the step of typing a bonus code in, click one of the offer modules or links in this piece to be redirected to BetMGM’s sign-up page. You’ll need to type in personal information in order for BetMGM to verify your identity. Don’t worry, BetMGM is a reliable and secure source to be giving this information. You’ll need to either use PINEWS1500 or INQUIRERNEWS as your bonus code to let BetMGM know which sign-up bonus you want to redeem. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to satisfy BetMGM’s minimum deposit amount. 20% of your deposit will be matched in bonus bets with code PINEWS1500. After your deposit matched funds are available, wager through 10x the amount of bonus bets you received within 30 days. If you used code INQUIRERNEWS, just place your first bet of $5 or more on any market and six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) are yours to use over the next seven days.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.