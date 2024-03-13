BetMGM bonus codes: Get $150 bonus bets in NC, choose that bonus or deposit match elsewhere

Not only are welcome promotions courteous BetMGM up for grabs in a large number of states, but North Carolina is now one of them. There are a few different BetMGM bonus codes in this piece for players located in different states you can see below

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and DC Bonus code PHILLYNC: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets in NC. You can read about the best North Carolina sportsbook promotions and bonuses here. Bonus code PINEWS1500: 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

What are the BetMGM bonus codes?

Bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

This is a simple promotion for new users to understand after you type in your bonus code. You’ll need to place your first betslip of at least $5 and $150 in bonus bets will be yours.

If you’re wondering whether I missed a step, you can be assured it’s really that easy. The only thing to note is you won’t be able to wager your $150 in bonus bets however you want, as your bets are divided into three $50 increments.

Bonus code PHILLYNC

The bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promotion mentioned above with code INQUIRERNEWS is the exact same offer available in North Carolina. The only difference is you need to use the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code PHILLYNC to claim your bonus.

Bonus code PINEWS1500

This promotion is different than the ones above, as this isn’t one seen on other sports betting sites. 20% of your first deposit is matched with this exclusive bonus code up to $1,500 in bonus bets (Meaning up to $7,500 of your cash deposit will be matched as bonus bets).

In order to withdraw your winnings and keep using your bonus bets past 30 days, you’ll need to complete a 10x wagering requirement set in place by BetMGM. For example, $300 in deposit matched bonus bets means you need to wager $3,000 within 30 days.

What to wager on BetMGM with Wednesday after signing up

Wednesday is an exciting day in college basketball due to conference championship tournaments heating up. Good teams like Clemson, No. 16 Kansas, No. 20 BYU, and more have pivotal matchups with potential March Madness bracket implications on the line.

In addition to college hoops, NBA fans have a hefty slate of good quality to bet on highlighted by a NBA Finals rematch between the Nuggets and Heat tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET that sees Denver as the rightful favorites to come out on top.

Outside of that matchup, you have the likes of the Cavaliers vs Pelicans, Warriors vs Mavericks, and Lakers vs Kings to bet on. NBA teams are approaching 70 games complete of their regular seasons, meaning every win and loss matters more than the last as playoffs near.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.