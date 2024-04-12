BetMGM bonus codes: Deposit match up to $1.6K or first bet offer up to $1.5K in bonus bets Friday

Select one of the BetMGM bonus codes in this article to sign up with as a new player. Either type in code PINEWS1600 for a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets or code INQUIRERNEWS for a $1,500 first bet offer. You must use code INQUIRERNEWS in North Carolina to score $150 guaranteed bonus bets after your $5+ first bet is submitted.

There’s a lot of information to unpack about these promos such as how bonus bets are given out and the wagering requirement attached to BetMGM’s deposit match. You can either keep reading on for more information or click one of the links above to start signing up. But remember the respective bonus code so you can claim the right promo when prompted.

Highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of the BetMGM bonus codes

Code PINEWS1600

BetMGM’s 20% deposit match leads off because this is an exclusive BetMGM bonus code. It admittedly may not be the best promo for everyone, but there’s a niche of players who could find more value in this bonus than BetMGM’s first bet offer.

Whatever your first cash deposit is up to $8,000 will be matched at a 20% rate. So if you deposit $1,000 in cash, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets. The downside to this promo is you have to wager 10x the amount of bonus bets you receive in your own money.

In the example I gave of $200 in bonus bets, this means you still have to wager $2,000 within the next 30 days in your own money. If this isn’t met, remaining bonus bets and winnings expire on you. Like I said, this promo might not be for everyone but that’s okay.

Code INQUIRERNEWS

Meanwhile, BetMGM’s first bet offer is a simple promotion that doesn’t have a wagering requirement to worry about. Instead, you can just bet up to $1,500 on your first bet and get to play through those funds a second time in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful.

If your first bet was less than $50, you get back one bonus bet equal to that amount. But let’s say you lost $100. You’ll instead get five $20 bonus bets (Five bets equal to 20% of your stake) back. You have seven days to place your bets and try to win.

As for North Carolina’s promo, six $25 bonus bets (Equaling $150 total) are yours when you submit your first betslip consisting of a $5 minimum bet. You don’t need to worry about waiting for it to settle or resulting a certain way as it relates to bonus bets.

Sporting events to bet on Friday after signing up with BetMGM

Friday offers a thrilling day of sporting events across multiple sports including the PGA Tour, NBA, MLB, and NHL. The event with the most prestige and highest of stakes is the second round of the Masters, which looks to follow up on an interesting first day.

As for the NBA, the playoff picture is looking more clear than ever. Despite that, there are a few fascinating matchups being played Friday including the Pelicans vs Warriors, Suns vs Kings, Pacers vs Cavaliers, and Bucks vs Thunder.

Friday is a lighter day in the NHL with just five games being played, with the Hurricanes vs Blues and Wild vs Golden Knights being the games that stand out most. As for MLB, the Pirates vs Phillies and Rangers vs Astros are the two games standing out to me.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.