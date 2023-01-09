One of the most thrilling games of the season is here, with Georgia and TCU set to face off for the college football championship. New sports bettors can redeem the BetMGM $1,000 risk-free bet welcome bonus to bet on the game.
BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable names in sports betting, as their sportsbook offers an incredible array of prop bets and odds boosts for you to take advantage of for Georgia vs TCU.
To redeem their $1,000 risk-free bet welcome bonus, click the offer code above to be directed to their site. When prompted for a promo code, type in INQUIRERMGM. Make your initial deposit and that ends the sign-up process.
Place your first bet up to $1,000 on whatever college football championship market you wish. Should your bet lose, BetMGM will refund your account with your stake up to $1,000 in the form of a free bet.
Previewing the college football championship game with BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM Sportsbook projects this game to be incredibly one-sided, as the Georgia Bulldogs are two possession favorites over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Georgia entered the season as national champions and returned a lot of contributors from last season, with the most notable one being Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett.
For as much success as Georgia had steamrolling their opponents on their way to the playoffs, they narrowly escaped Ohio State last week by a field goal.
Meanwhile, TCU went from a 5-7 team a year ago to a 13-1 team many believe can pull off the upset. Quarterback Max Duggan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his own right, and the team has a fantastic rushing attack also.
TCU’s only loss came in the Big 12 championship game. The Horned Frogs rebounded extremely well by keeping their poise when Michigan made a furious comeback last week and secured a spot in the biggest game of the year.
Steps to redeem the BetMGM bonus code
Click on the offer above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook
Hit the ‘Register’ button to begin creating your account
Enter and verify your personal details with BetMGM
When prompted, use promo code INQUIRERMGM
Read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions
Finish setting up your account
Make your first deposit with BetMGM and place your first bet on any college football championship market
You’ll receive your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000 if your first bet is unsuccessful
Your bonus funds will expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
Play BetMGM’s multi-sport missions for bonus funds
$50 in bonus funds are up for grabs with BetMGM Sportsbook. Here’s how this promotion works.
You can earn a $5 free bet by completing a mission. To complete a mission, bet a total of $50 on a sport. The sports you can wager on are the NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, and CBB.
Completing each mission gets you $5, and you’ll earn an additional $25 free bet if you complete all five missions.
