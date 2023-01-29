BetMGM are gearing up for an exciting AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Bengals today by allowing new bettors to claim up to $1,050 in bonus bets with bonus code INQUIRERMGM50.

Bettors in Ohio are also able to claim a $1,000 bonus at sign-up, with those in OH needing to use INQUIRERMGM at sign-up to get involved.

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM

The Chiefs take on the Bengals in the AFC Championship game today, as Cincinnati has the chance to make their second successive Super Bowl after losing to the Rams in the Super Bowl in 2022.

There’s no better way to get your betting on the game started than by taking advantage of BetMGM’s welcome offer, one you need to enter code INQUIRERMGM50 in order to claim.

Once you’ve signed up and used your bonus code when prompted to, just make your first deposit and place your first wager on any market offered for today’s AFC Championship clash.

You’ll then be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses, with you also given the chance to claim a $50 bonus bet on top of this as well.

Chiefs vs Bengals AFC Championship Game Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 46.5 Moneyline Chiefs (-2.5) -110 Over -110 +115 Bengals (+2.5) -110 Under -110 -133

The Bengals have managed to make the AFC Championship game after turning their season around somewhat following a poor start, with Cincinnati going from 4-4 to 12-4 to top the AFC North and make the postseason.

They’ve since beaten both the Ravens and Bills to set-up a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game against a Kansas City side that are underdogs to claim the win.

The Chiefs, who almost lost QB1 Patrick Mahomes briefly in the second quarter to injury in the Divisional Round, finished as the no.1 seed in the AFC and thus got a bye through the wildcard round.

They managed to send the Jaguars packing last weekend after beating them 27-20 to set up today’s exciting clash, as KC get the chance to win their second Super Bowl since the start of the 2018 season.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. (Offer Not Available in NY or OH) BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win! Ohio Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

How to Use your BetMGM Bonus Code for Chiefs vs Bengals

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter bonus code INQUIRERMGM50/INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read the Terms and Conditions of your welcome offer Finish creating up your account Make your first deposit and place your first bet on Chiefs vs Bengals. If this bet loses, those using INQUIRERMGM50 will get their stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000, as well as a $50 bonus bet. Those using in Ohio using code INQUIRERMGM will be able to claim $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Your bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash will expire after 7 days

Score $50 in Bonus Funds with BetMGM’s Multi-Sport Missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

BetMGM’s Multi-Sport Missions offers allows players both new and old to claim an extra $50 in bonus funds by betting on major sports leagues.

You’ll receive a $5 in bonus bet every time you wager at least $50 on each of the following sports leagues: NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL and CBB, with $25 in bonus bets on offer for this side of the promotion.

Once you’ve bet $50 on each of the aforementioned sports and collected your $25 in bonus bets, you’ll can then claim another $25 in bonus bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.