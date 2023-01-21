The BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM is a brilliant welcome offer that’ll give new players a $1,000 welcome bonus to use on Saturday’s stacked lineup of college basketball action.

Now that Ohio sports betting is operational, Buckeye State residents can use the same bonus code for first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.

BetMGM bonus code

BetMGM Ohio bonus code

BetMGM cross sell bonus code

See our betting expert’s thoughts on the BetMGM bonus code

See what the latest news is surrounding Ohio sports betting

See what the best sports betting sites are

Saturday is always a loaded day for college basketball’s schedule, and the BetMGM bonus code is available to be claimed in time for new players to capitalize on all the action.

Simply click your state’s welcome offer above to begin signing up. No matter which state you’re in, the bonus code INQUIRERMGM will work to redeem your offer.

In Ohio, you’ll get first bet insurance that’ll make it so if you lose your first wager up to $1,000, you’ll get your stake back in site credit. The same thing will be applicable to the rest of the country, as a $1,000 welcome offer will be at your disposal.

Previewing Saturday’s college basketball slate to use your BetMGM bonus code on

The majority of the nation is in action Saturday, with most of the top 25 teams set to play against some of their biggest rivals.

The two biggest games scheduled are between No. 14 TCU and No. 2 Kansas, and No. 5 UCLA vs No. 11 Arizona. Kansas and Arizona are led by 20-point-per-game scorers, and have skyrocketed atop the list of favorites to win March Madness.

No. 17 Miami will face Duke in a marquee ACC game, as the Blue Devils will look to get back into the top 25 with a massive win. Alabama, Gonzaga, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia are the other top ten teams in action.

Some classic rivalries between unranked teams will also go down, including NC State vs North Carolina and Texas A&M vs Kentucky.

See who the latest March Madness odds favor

What is the BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Bonus Code Offer Get A $1,000 Risk-Free Bet BetMGM Bonus Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, KS, TN, WV, IA, MD, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Offer Not Available in NY. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code Offer First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BetMGM Cross Sell Bonus Code PICOMBO BetMGM Cross Sell Bonus Code Offer Bet $10 on Any Market, Win $200 ($100 Free + $100 Casino FreePlay) BetMGM Cross Sell Bonus Code T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA & WV only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Click on one of the offer codes above to register for your state’s BetMGM bonus code Hit the ‘Register’ button and begin entering and verifying your personal details Type in promo code INQUIRERMGM into the promo code box when prompted Read and agree to the BetMGM bonus code Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Saturday college basketball market By using promo code INQUIRERMGM, you’ll get your stake back as site credit. Ohio residents will get this same reward thanks to their first bet insurance Your bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 7 days

Check out the BetMGM cross sell welcome bonus

New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI, NJ, PA & WV only. Full T&C apply.

For a limited time, BetMGM Sportsbook is running a welcome offer residents in four select U.S. states can redeem. Click on the welcome offer above and use promo code PICOMBO for your chance to win $200.

This $200 will be divided into $100 casino play and $100 in site credit for BetMGM Sportsbook. In order to get this bonus, you must win your initial $10 wager on any market you wish.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.