BetMGM’s welcome offer can be claimed by Maryland bettors right now with code INQUIRERMGM and claim $1,000 in first bet insurance on any market of their choice.
Disclaimer: This code will be good from 2-10 p.m. ET Monday and then will be paused until Maryland’s full live launch on Wednesday, when betting begins.
Read about BetMGM Bonus Code
Learn about the Best Sports Betting Apps
Get the latest on Maryland Sports Betting
INQUIRERMGM is the all-important code Maryland bettors will need to enter during sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim your $1,000 first bet insurance.
You’ll just need to go to their sportsbook via the offer listed earlier in this piece, create your account using their bonus code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any market.
If this wager goes on to lose, you’ll be getting your stake back in the form of a free bet up to maximum of $1,000, with you able to use this free bet on any market you please.
This Week’s Sporting Action with FanDuel Sportsbook
The biggest action this week comes from the world of Soccer, with most sides playing at least two of their group stage games before the week comes to an end.
The USA play both England and Wales this week, with their game agains Iran taking place Tuesday next week.
The biggest game from the World Cup this week sees Spain take on Germany on Sunday at 2PM EST, with the likes of France, Canada, USA, Mexico and Brazil all in action.
Full NBA and NHL slates are also available, whilst the NFL slates starts Thursday with three games due to Thanksgiving, with the rest of the action taking place Sunday and Monday.
What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?
How to Use your BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code?
Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make an initial $10+ deposit
Place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 on any market of your choice
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000
Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
Maryland bettors will be able to claim $1,000 in extra bonus funds every month with BetMGM’s excellent refer-a-friend promotion.
Have a friend sign-up for their online sportsbook via your referral link, make a deposit and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.
You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.