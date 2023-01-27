BetMGM is preparing for an exciting double-header of basketball action on NBA TV by letting new players claim up to $1,050 in bonus funds with bonus code INQUIRERMGM50.

Bettors based in Ohio can claim their own unique bonus as well, with those in the Buckeye state able to claim a get back up to $1,000 in bonus funds with code INQUIRERMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 for NBA TV Double-Header

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM for Friday’s NBA TV Slate

You will need to enter BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 at sign-up with their online sportsbook get to claim your bonus for today’s NBA TV games, with this coming in the form of a $50 bonus bet and up to $1,000 back in bonus funds on your first.

Once you’ve created your account with their sportsbook, remembering to use code INQUIRERMGM50 at sign-up, just make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any game for today’s NBA TV slate.

If this bet loses, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back as bonus funds up to $1,000, with you also then able to claim a $50 bonus bet on top of this.

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites around for your NBA wagers, thus it shouldn’t be surprising to hear they boast an extremely strong offer for users to claim at sign-up.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves, Raptors vs Warriors Odds from BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 237.5 Moneyline Grizzlies (-3.5) -105 Over -110 -150 Timberwolves (+3.5) -115 Under -110 +125

The Grizzlies have been going through a rough patch of late, with Memphis losing its last four games to see the Denver Nuggets take a 2.5 game lead at the top of the Western conference.

This is largely down to the fact they’ve been without Steven Adams and Danny Green, two players that have played important roles for them during this campaign.

The Timberwolves have injury troubles of their own, with Minnesota seeing Karl-Anthony Towns injured for over a month now, something that has seen them fall to 9th in the West.

The Grizzlies’ away record isn’t the best, losing 14 of their 25 on the road this term, while the Timberwolves are 16-10 in Minnesota, something that makes the Minnesota moneyline look tempting for today’s game.

Team Spread Totals 229.5 Moneyline Raptors (+5.5) -110 Over -110 +180 Warriors (-5.5) -110 Under -110 -220

The Warriors may not be the best team on the road this term, however their home record is very impressive, with Golden State winning 18 of its 24 in Oakland so far.

Only two teams in the West have a better home record this season, with these being the Nuggets and Grizzlies, the current No. 1 and 2 seeds respectively.

They’re up against a Raptors side that has struggled dearly this season, with Toronto 22-27 after 49 games, 2.5 games below .500 having won just seven of its 22 road games.

Given this, seeing the Warriors as 5.5-point favorites shouldn’t be surprising, especially seeing as they’ve had Steph Curry back for a few games now following injury.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code for Friday’s NBA TV Action

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. (Offer Not Available in NY or OH) BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win Ohio Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

How to Use your BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA TV’s Friday Slate

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer listed in this piece Sign-up for your sportsbook account Enter and verify your personal details Enter bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 or bonus code INQUIRERMGM Read your offer’s Terms and Conditions Complete the account creation process Make your initial deposit Place your first wager on any market offered for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves or Raptors vs Warriors Players that used bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 can get their stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000 These bettors will also be able to claim a $50 bonus bet once their initial wager has settled Ohio bettors that use bonus code INQUIRERMGM will get their stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000. These bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash will expire after 7 days

Claim $50 in Bonus Bets with BetMGM Multi-Sport Missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

An extra $50 in bonus funds is ready to be claimed right now by BetMGM players via their Multi-Sport Missions promo, an offer that both new and existing players can get involved with.

You’re able to claim $5 in bonus funds by wagering at least $50 on one of these leagues: NBA, NFL, NHL, Premier League and NCAAB games, with you only able to claim your $5 bonus once per league.

After you’ve wagered at least $50 on any of the leagues mentioned above, you’ll be able to claim a total of $25 in bonus funds.

Once you’ve bet on all of these five sports leagues, you’ll then be eligible to claim an extra $25 in bonus funds for doing so, with there being $50 total in bonus funds for you to claim.

If you claim this promo as well as their welcome offer, that means you’ll be able to claim up to $1,100 total in bonus funds from your first set of wagers.

