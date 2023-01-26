There are two huge NBA games taking place on TNT tonight in the form of Celtics vs Knicks and Suns vs Mavericks. Bettors are able to get a $1,050 bonus for the games when using code INQUIRERMGM50 with BetMGM.

Those in Ohio can claim a huge bonus as well, with bettors able to get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet on today’s TNT slate doesn’t win, with you just needing to use code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA on TNT

BetMGM Ohio Bonus for NBA Double-Header

Get the lowdown on all the best sports betting apps

Read our guide to the US’ best sports betting sites

BetMGM’s bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 allows players signing up with their online sportsbook the opportunity to get a $50 bonus bet and up to $1,000 back in bonus bets on your first bet if it loses.

To get involved with this generous promo, simply head to the sportsbook via the offer listed above, sign up using bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 and make your first deposit.

Once done, just place your first bet on any market offered for Celtics vs Knicks or Suns vs Mavericks, and get your stake from this back as bonus bets up to $1,000 if it loses, as well as a $50 bonus bet to boot.

NBA on TNT Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 226.5 Moneyline Celtics (-8.5) -110 Over -110 -333 Knicks (+8.5) -110 Under -110 +260

The Celtics head into today’s game on a two-game losing streak, with Boston suffering back-to-back losses in Florida against both the Magic and Heat.

Boston is still three games clear the top of the East despite this, with the Celtics arguably looking like the strongest team in the league up until this point in the season. Boston is currently +400 in the latest NBA Championship odds.

The Celtics are up against a NY Knicks team that is one of just six in the league to have a road record over .500 this year, with New York winning 14 of its 24 away games so far this season.

Despite this, BetMGM is siding heavily with the Celtics, with Boston a huge 8.5-point favorite to get back to its winning ways today and condemn the Knicks to just their 11th away defeat of the campaign.

Team Spread Totals 222.5 Moneyline Suns (-1.5) -110 Over -110 -120 Mavericks (+1.5) -110 Under -110 +100

The Phoenix Suns are somewhat off the pace this year compared to their showing last season, a campaign in which they finished first in the West after losing just 18 of 82 games.

They’re barely above .500 this season, with the Suns lying in seventh place going into today’s game against a Mavericks side that boasts the exact same record as them.

Luka Doncic has been his usual brilliant self this term, averaging 34-9-9 through the Mavs’ first 49 outings. However he’ll have to bring his A-game once again tonight if the Mavs are to take a one-game lead over the Suns in the West.

There’s not much to separate these two sides, with the Suns just 1.5-point favorites to claim win No. 25 of the season tonight, a fair price given both sides have performed similar to one another this term.

What is the BetMGM bonus code TNT’s NBA Double-Header?

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM50 BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. (Offer Not Available in NY or OH) BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win Ohio Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

How to Claim your BetMGM Welcome Bonus for NBA on TNT

Go to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer above Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter bonus code INQUIRERMGM50/INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read your offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit Place your first bet on any Celtics vs Knicks or Suns vs Mavericks market Those using INQUIRERMGM50 will get your stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000, as well as a $50 bonus bet Bettors using INQUIRERMGM can claim this stake back as bonus bets up to $1,000. These bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash will expire after 7 days

Claim $50 in Bonus Bets with BetMGM Multi-Sport Missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

BetMGM are allowing users to claim an extra $50 in bonus funds on top of their already generous welcome offer via their excellent Multi-Sport Missions offer.

To get started, you just need to bet at least $50 on a range of major sports leagues, with these leagues being the NBA, NFL, NHL, Premier League and NCAAB games.

You’re able to claim $5 in bonus bets every time you wager $50+ on any of these aforementioned leagues, with $25 in bonus bets on offer for this side of the offer.

Once you’ve completed all of your ‘Missions’, you’ll then be able to claim another $25 in bonus bets, meaning there’s $50 in bonuses on offer in total.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.