PIOHIO is the bonus code Ohio bettors need to enter during sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook in order to claim a generous $1,000 welcome offer for today’s NFL Playoffs MNF Clash between the Cowboys and Bucs.

Those not located in Ohio are also able to get involved, with you just needing to enter INQUIRERMGM during sign-up in order to claim a generous welcome bonus of your own.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code PIOHIO

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM

PIOHIO is the bonus code you’ll be needing to enter during sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook in order to claim your $1,000 bonus with BetMGM, one that’s ready and waiting to be used on today’s MNF NFL Playoff game.

To get yourself involved, all you need to do head to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign up for an account using your bonus code and make your first deposit.

Once done, simply place your first bet on today’s MNF NFL Playoff game, with you getting your stake from this wager back as site credit up to $1,000 if it loses.

Bucs vs Cowboys Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 45.5 Moneyline Bucs (+2.5) -105 Over -110 +120 Cowboys (-2.5) -115 Under -110 -143

The Cowboys head into today’s game as slight favorites to claim the win and progress passed the Wild Card round.

This is despite the fact that the Bucs have Tom Brady, a player who’s known for his ability to turn a game on his head when the odds are stacked against him.

The Buccaneers did fail to amass a positive record during the regular season, and the Cowboys managed an impressive 12-5 during the regular season.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Code PIOHIO BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Bonus $1,000 in Site Credit Ohio Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus $1,000 risk-free bet Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, TN, WV, IA, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Full Terms and Conditions Apply. (Offer Not Available in NY or OH)

How to Claim your BetMGM Sportsbook Welcome Offer

Begin creating your BetMGM Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Type INQUIRERMGM/PIOHIO into the promo code box when prompted Read the Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit and place your first bet on any Bucs vs Cowboys market If this loses, you’ll get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000, whilst those in OHIO will get their stake back as site credit up to $1,000 Your bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash will expire after 7 days

Score $50 in Bonus Funds with BetMGM’s Multi-Sport Missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

$50 in bonus funds is ready to be claimed via BetMGM’s generous Multi-Sport missions promotion.

To get involved, you’re able to claim $5 in free bets by wagering $50 on each of the following sports: NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL and CBB.

Once you’ve wagered $50 on each of these sports and collected your $25 total in free bets, you’ll then be able to claim another $25 in free bets given you’ll have completed all of your missions.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.