BetMGM are gearing up for another exciting day of NFL action by allowing you to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any of Sunday’s Week 12 slate with code INQUIRERMGM.

Following Thanksgiving, the NFL throws up a number of exciting games today, with there being as many as 12 to get stuck into throughout the day.

You can claim your $1,000 risk-free bet by going to their sportsbook, signing-up using bonus code INQUIRERMGM, make a deposit and place your first bet on any NFL Week 12 market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you won’t have to worry, as you’ll be able to claim your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000, with you able to use this on any market you please.

NFL Week 12 Preview with BetMGM Sportsbook

Thanksgiving may have had three action-packed games in store, however that doesn’t mean there’s any less action today, with 12 games in-store on Sunday’s slate for Week 12.

The biggest game of the day sees the Chiefs and Rams do battle in Kansas City, with the Rams needing a win if they’re to turn their disappointing season around at a crucial time.

The Titans take on the Bengals in another exciting clash at 1PM EST, with the Dolphins also in action at the same time against the Texans.

Cardinals vs Chargers and 49ers vs Saints are some of the other big-name clashes taking place today.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any NFL Week 12 game If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

$1,000 in bonus funds are on offer with BetMGM’s excellent refer-a-friend promotion, with you able to claim these ever month.

Have a friend to sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link, have them deposit funds into their account and get them to bet $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 in bonus funds available.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.