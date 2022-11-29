INQUIRERMGM is the code you need to enter when creating your BetMGM Sportsbook account in order to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus for USA vs Iran.
BetMGM are allowing new players to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any of their markets for USA vs Iran when entering code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up.
Simply head to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create your account using your bonus code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any of their markets for USA’s final group stage game.
If this bet goes on to lose, don’t worry, as you’ll be able to claim your stake from this bet back as a free bet up to a maximum value of $1,000.
USA vs Iran Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook
It’s very simple for the USA today, they absolutely need to win to stand any chance of making the knockout stages, with a draw or loss sending them home early.
They’ve picked up two points so far following draws with England and Wales, with Iran set to provide them with a stern test today.
Iran also have a lot riding on this game as well, as they’ll qualify for the knockouts with a draw providing Wales don’t beat England.
Given this, expect today’s affair to be a very tense one, with the USA knowing exactly what needs to be done going into the game to avoid seeing their World Cup ended early.
What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make an initial $10+ deposit
Place your first bet on any USA vs Iran market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000
Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
$1,000 in bonus funds can be claimed every month thanks to BetMGM’s refer-a-friend promotion.
To get involved, just have a friend to create an account with BetMGM via your referral link, have them make a deposit and get them to wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.
You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 in bonus funds available.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.