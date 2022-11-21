For new players looking to bet on the USA’s opening World Cup game against Wales, BetMGM has you covered with a fabulous welcome offer you can claim to earn a $1,000 risk-free bet.
BetMGM bonus code for USA vs Wales
Learn more about BetMGM’s bonus code
Learn more about the best World Cup betting sites
Read up on the best USA World Cup betting promos
As one of the premier destinations for World Cup bettors to choose from, BetMGM has an enticing welcome offer for new players that’s easily redeemable. If you’re looking to bet on the USA’s first World Cup game in eight years, just follow the steps below.
Go to BetMGM to register your account by clicking on the offer above. Use promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted during sign-up, and make your initial deposit.
After you’re signed up, place your first wager on the game up to $1,000. Should you lose your bet, you’ll have your stake refunded to you in free bets that will be usable for seven days.
BetMGM previews USA vs Wales
The USA enter their first match of the tournament as favorites according to the renowned BetMGM.
This is an incredibly young team led by captain Tyler Adams (23) and the enigmatic Christian Pulisic (24).
Despite how inexperienced in the World Cup team USA is, Wales is even more inexperienced, as this is their first tournament since 1958.
Wales has some star power on their team however, led by the 33-year-old Gareth Bale.
BetMGM’s totals bet for this game sits at 2.5 goals.
Read up on the latest World Cup odds
What is the BetMGM bonus code?
How to redeem the BetMGM bonus code
Visit BetMGM to make an account by clicking on the offer above
Tap or click the ‘Register’ button
Enter and verify your personal details
Type promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted
Read through the offer’s Terms and Conditions
Finish creating your account
Make an initial deposit of $10+
Place your first bet risk-free on any USA vs Wales wager
If your bet results in a loss, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000
Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within seven days
Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook
21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.
If you sign up for a BetMGM account and know someone who would want to sign-up in time to bet on this game, send them your referral code so you can both receive additional bonuses.
If your referral registers with your referral code and wagers $50+ on a market of -200 odds or longer, you’ll both receive a $50 free bet.
BetMGM will allow you to take advantage of this offer 20 times per month.
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.