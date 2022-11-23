BetMGM’s welcome offer can be claimed right now and used on any World Cup market of your choosing when using code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up with the BetMGM sportsbook.

INQUIRERMGM is the all-important bonus code you need to enter at sign-up with BetMGM in order to get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any of today’s action.

Simply head to their sportsbook, create your account using their bonus code, make your first deposit and place your initial bet on any World Cup market they have to offer.

If this wager goes on to lose, you’ll be given your stake back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000, with you eligible to use this free bet on any market they have on offer.

Today’s World Cup Action with BetMGM Sportsbook

Wednesday’s action starts with Morocco vs. Croatia in Group F, a game between two evenly matched sides that could prove to be important when it comes to deciding who makes it out of the group come next week.

The next match sees Japan take on Germany in Die Mannschaft’s first outing of the tournament, with Germany firm favorites to come out on top.

The third outing of the day sees Spain take on Costa Rica, with La Roja big favorites given they boast the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Asensio, Morata and Laporte.

The final game of the day will have a lot of eyes from the U.S. on it, as Canada get their tournament underway with a game against one of the favorites in Belgium.

What is the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter code INQUIRERMGM when asked to Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any World Cup market offered by BetMGM If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days

Refer-a-Friend with BetMGM Sportsbook

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

Both new and current users will be able to claim an extra $1,000 in bonus funds every month with BetMGM. thanks to their generous refer-a-friend offer

Get a friend sign-up with BetMGM Sportsbook via your referral link, have them deposit funds and wager their $50 bonus on any market price -200 or greater.

You’ll then be issued $50 in bonus funds, with you getting to refer up to 20 friends a month, meaning there’s up to $1,000 to be claimed.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.