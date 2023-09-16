BetMGM Kentucky bonus code INQUIRERNEWS secures $100 in bonus bets for Sept. 28

INQUIRERNEWS is the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code that Kentucky residents can pre-register with to ensure $100 in guaranteed bonus bets are available in their account when Kentucky sports betting launches on September 28th.

All you have to do is click “Claim $100″ in the offer module below, follow the prompted steps from BetMGM, and use bonus code INQUIRERNEWS.

Additionally, two welcome bonuses for non-Kentucky players can be seen later in this piece if you’re looking to sign-up and bet on Saturday’s college football action in an operational state.

Steps to redeem the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code

Click on the offer module above to be taken to BetMGM’s registration page and click “Sign Up” BetMGM will need you to enter personal information so they can verify your location, age, and identity When asked for what the bonus code you have is, you can type in INQUIRERNEWS Making your first deposit of $10 or more is optional, as you can do it after typing in your bonus code or wait until launch day to do this step Wait for September 28th to come so you can have your $100 in guaranteed bonus bets to use on any markets you please Your bonus bets will have seven days to be used before expiring and won’t be able to be withdrawn as cash

BetMGM bonus code options for new customers in already live states

As you see above, two welcome bonuses exist for new BetMGM players across the country. These BetMGM bonus codes are INQUIRERNEWS and INQUIRERGET, with each respective code unlocking a different welcome bonus.

The former unlocks a first bet offer up to $1,500. This means if your first bet results in a loss, however much you wagered will be given back to you in the form of bonus bets. If you wager more than $1,500, you won’t receive anything more than $1,500 back in bonus bets.

As for the latter bonus code, this unlocks a bet and get welcome offer. $10 is how much you need to bet after signing up on any market. No matter if that first bet results in a win or loss, $200 in bonus bets are guaranteed to be credited after your wager has settled.

Both of these welcome bonuses are very generous in their own way. If you’re looking to sign-up and place a big first bet, the first bet offer is for you. If you’re looking to place a small bet, the bet and get offer might be more up your alley.

With Saturday’s college football slate figuring to be another fun one, take advantage of either of those welcome bonuses and join in on the fun with one of the best college football betting sites in the industry.

Previewing Saturday’s lineup of college football games to bet on

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Although no AP Top 25 teams go head-to-head in Saturday’s college football slate, there are still many games worth sinking your teeth into as teams play their third games of the season.

One team that’s captured the imagination of the college football community is Colorado, who are ranked No. 18 thanks to the masterful coaching job done by Deion Sanders.

Sanders leads his club into battle against heated rival Colorado State, who are 0-1 on the season. Although Colorado are massive favorite to win at -9000, some interesting parlay options can be created.

One includes a pre-built parlay from BetMGM where you can bet on over 61.5 points and Colorado State to cover the 22.5 point spread at +310 odds.

Other games I’ll keep my eye on Saturday include No. 11 Tennessee vs Florida, Minnesota vs No. 20 UNC, and No. 7 Penn State vs Illinois.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.