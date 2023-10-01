BetMGM Kentucky bonus code INQUIRERNEWS scores first bet offer up to $1,500

The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is INQUIRERNEWS, and this code unlocks a first bet offer up to $1,500. What does this mean you may be asking? It means if you bet a maximum of $1,500 on any betting market and lose, that money you wagered will now be paid back to you in the form of bonus bets. Use this link to start signing up in Kentucky or this link in a state outside of Kentucky.

That being said, there’s a second BetMGM Kentucky bonus code up for grabs. That code is PINEWSGET, and that code unlocks a welcome offer of ‘bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets - guaranteed!’ You can use this link to sign-up for this welcome offer or click on the offer module below.

BetMGM Kentucky bonus codes and BetMGM bonus codes explained further

With the NFL slate being the main focus of most new sports signing up for an account Sunday, you can rest assured knowing BetMGM is one of the best NFL betting sites out there in nearly every way possible.

The welcome offers BetMGM lets you choose from are generous, and are both offered in Kentucky as well as the rest of the country where BetMGM has been operational in for quite some time.

The top offer module you see is one Kentucky players can use to more quickly start signing up for their account. As long as you use code INQUIRERNEWS and follow the steps BetMGM guides you through, you can feel good knowing you’ll get a second chance if your first bet loses.

If you’re wondering what the difference between that top and bottom offer module is, it’s simply that the bottom module can be used in other BetMGM states new players are looking to sign-up in.

Located in the middle is the BetMGM bet $10 and get $200 bonus bets offer that you can redeem instead of the first bet offer. PINEWSGET is the bonus code to use if you choose this offer.

Week 4 NFL Sunday action to bet on as a new BetMGM player

Starting with the NFL’s first international game this season, the Falcons vs Jaguars gives new BetMGM players a fun first game of the day to bet on. Jacksonville are favorites, which is unsurprising given their familiarity with going to London on a yearly basis compared to Atlanta who aren’t as used to making the trip.

After that, the Dolphins vs Bills is the game most of the country will have a keen eye on. No team in the AFC has played better than Miami this season, but Buffalo will present a challenging divisional opponent in a game that could eventually decide the AFC East winner with these teams being the frontrunners to win it.

The Ravens vs Browns and Commanders vs Eagles are a couple of other good games on during the 1 p.m. ET time slot. Additionally, two games with winless teams go down with the Broncos vs Bears and Vikings vs Panthers being played.

The Cowboys will host the Patriots in the marquee game of the mid afternoon slate with primetime pitting the Chiefs and Jets against one another in a game where Kansas City are heavy favorites.

What to do when redeeming your BetMGM kentucky bonus code or BetMGM bonus code elsewhere

To start signing up with BetMGM, click on the offer module above or links located throughout this piece Enter and verify whatever personal information BetMGM asks from you INQUIRERNEWS is the BetMGM first bet offer code, while PINEWSGET is the BetMGM bet and get code Deposit at least $10 into your account to finish the registration process Bet up to $1,500 if you redeemed BetMGM’s first bet offer and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets should your first wager lose Bet at least $10 on any market if you redeemed BetMGM’s bet and get offer and get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after it settles Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.