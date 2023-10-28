BetMGM Kentucky bonus code PINEWS1500: 20% deposit match ahead of Saturday CFB action

Even though Kentucky sports betting has been live for a month, it’s never too late to sign-up with the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code as a new player to secure your welcome bonus in time to wager on Saturday’s college football schedule.

Click here and use code PINEWS1500 to get a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Your other option is redeeming code PINEWSGET by clicking here to secure a welcome bonus of bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets.

Each of these welcome bonuses can also be redeemed across other eligible states in the U.S. You can sign-up with these offers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Follow the steps below to sign-up for the BetMGM bonus code of your choice

Click the top offer module or here to get your exclusive 20% deposit match Click the bottom offer module or here to get your bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer Enter and verify your personal information Type in PINEWS1500 or PINEWSGET as your BetMGM bonus code Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 after agreeing to BetMGM’s terms and conditions Bonus code PINEWS1500 unlocks a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets Bonus code PINEWSGET unlocks a bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets offer Your deposit matched funds come with a 10x wagering requirement if you redeemed BetMGM’s deposit match Bonus bets earned from BetMGM’s bet and get offer have seven days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

Highlighting the best college football games to bet on Saturday

Last week’s college football slate was an important one that saw the likes of top ten teams such as Penn State and North Carolina suffer their first losses of the season.

Penn State fell to No. 10 in the rankings but get a favorable matchup at home against Indiana this week. North Carolina are now No. 17 in the country and head on the road to face Georgia Tech.

As for games with two top 25 teams going head-to-head, just two such games are taking place this week. Those are No. 20 Duke vs No. 18 Louisville and No. 8 Oregon vs No. 13 Utah.

There are still some other interesting games I’ve yet to mention including No. 24 USC vs Cal, No. 21 Tennessee vs Kentucky, and Colorado vs No. 23 UCLA.

As is the case every week, Colorado figure to get a lot of attention on their game. That said, they’ve lost three of their last four games and could use a big win to stop their fall down the Pac 12 standings.

What to expect after redeeming the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code

There’s a reason BetMGM is brought up as one of the best sports betting sites with the likes of FanDuel and others when people discuss their favorite sportsbooks.

Obviously, their generous welcome offers are reasons for this. Whether it’s BetMGM’s deposit match or bet and get offer, you’re establishing yourself with the help of BetMGM.

Their promotions for returning customers are also plentiful with the sports betting calendar being as stacked as it is. You can typically find something to redeem whether it’s a profit boost, Lion’s Boost bet, or anything in between.

Finally, their selection of betting markets and bet types are both plentiful. No matter what sport you’re looking to bet on or what type of parlay or bet you’re looking to place, you can do so with BetMGM without any concerns to be had.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.