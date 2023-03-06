BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code INQUIRERMGM: $200 in MA, insurance in other states

INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code for Bay State residents to redeem ahead of March 10th’s launch date to earn $200 in bonus bets upon registration. Bonus bets can be used to wager on BetMGM markets. Just click on the offer module below to begin the sign-up process.

If you don’t live in Massachusetts, the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM will still give you a very generous welcome offer. After you’ve registered, place your first bet up to $1,000 and get your stake paid back in bonus bets if you wind up losing your initial wager.

Detailing the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ahead of March 10th launch

Massachusetts bettors won’t find many sports betting apps better than BetMGM. This is why now’s a fantastic time to take advantage of their pre-registration welcome offer and get $200 in bonus bets credited to your account on launch day.

Clicking on the offer module above and using bonus code INQUIRERMGM is the quickest way to go through the process of signing up. BetMGM won’t require you to make an initial deposit during the process. All it takes is a couple minutes of your time and you’ll be ready to place your first bet on March 10th.

INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM bonus code residents in 16 other U.S. states can use to redeem a first bet offer of their own right. This offer allows you to bet up to $1,000 following sign-up on any market. If you lose, your stake will be refunded as bonus bets.

The sports calendar is at an eventful time of year, with the NBA, NHL, and college basketball regular seasons winding down. This means you’ll have a big selection of bets to place after you redeem your state’s respective BetMGM welcome offer.

Weekly sporting calendar overlook

As mentioned earlier, the NBA, NHL, and college basketball are the three sports in focus this month. The March Madness field will be decided on March 12th, with conference tournament results playing a significant role in seeding.

The regular season is officially over, with conference championship tournaments taking place across the entire country this week. On March 10th, Houston, Alabama, and Purdue will be among the nation’s top teams in action.

As for the NBA, the regular season has less than 20 games remaining for each team. This makes wins and losses matter more than ever. Massachusetts’ own Celtics are the favorite in the latest NBA Finals odds. Although they won’t be in action on March 10th, you can place a futures bet on them if you wish.

Finally, the NHL regular season is also nearly complete, with around 20 games left for each team. Massachusetts’ own Boston Bruins are the clear Stanley Cup favorite in the odds race. The two games Massachusetts bettors can wager on March 10th are the Blackhawks vs Panthers and Ducks vs Flames.

How to sign-up for your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

1. Use the offer module above to begin signing up for your BetMGM account

2. Enter and verify your personal information prompted from BetMGM

3. INQUIRERMGM is the bonus code you’ll need to type in

4. No initial deposit needs to be made during the process

5. When sports betting launches in Massachusetts on March 10th, $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account to be used on any BetMGM betting markets

Instructions on redeeming your BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 first bet offer

1. Click the offer module above and begin entering and verifying your personal information to create your BetMGM account

2. When prompted, type INQUIRERMGM into the bonus code box

3. After reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions, make your initial deposit of at least $10

4. Following the completion of your account, wager as much as $1,000 on any BetMGM betting market

5. If you lose your first wager, you’ll get your stake back in the form of bonus bets that’ll expire in seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling and needs support, call 1-800-327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org’ to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.