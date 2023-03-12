BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code INQUIRERMGM $1,000 first bet on the house

INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code, as well as the standard bonus code residents in other eligible states can redeem to claim a $1,000 first bet offer. Your first bet’s stake following sign-up will be paid back to you in the form of bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful when you use bonus code INQUIRERMGM. BetMGM will pay your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000.

Massachusetts customers can take advantage of this opportunity to see what makes BetMGM one of the best sports betting sites in the game. If you want to place a $20 bet on the Celtics to beat the Rockets, you can feel good knowing you’ll get a second chance to win a separate bet with the $20 in bonus bets BetMGM paid your first bet’s stake back in.

Explaining your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

BetMGM makes their welcome offer easy to redeem no matter which state you’re redeeming it in. The bonus code you’ll use is the same in every state, and the steps are identical as well.

Click on your respective welcome offer above to make sure you’re directed to BetMGM’s sign-up page. Enter any information BetMGM prompts from you and remember to type in INQUIRERMGM when that step’s prompted from you.

Make your initial deposit after you’ve read your terms and conditions. After your deposit’s made, you can browse BtMGM’s betting markets and wager any amount up to $1,000 on whatever you decide. If this bet loses, you’ll see your first bet’s stake back in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets are like an in-game currency you can use on betting markets. They cannot be withdrawn in cash, but winnings you earn from using bonus bets are able to be withdrawn.

Upcoming schedule for Massachusetts sports teams to wager on

Massachusetts sports fans don’t need the news broken that the Boston Bruins are the most dominant team in the NHL and the Boston Celtics are one of the teams to beat in the NBA. In addition to being able to wager on their upcoming games, Boston fans can wager futures bets on their teams to win the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup.

The Bruins became the fastest team to reach 100 points in NHL history. On Sunday, they’ll face the Detroit Red Wings in the first of a five game road trip. The Blackhawks, Jets, Wild, and Sabres round out their road trip.

As for the Celtics, they’ve fallen a couple of games back behind the Bucks in the Eastern Conference. They’re also in the middle of a lengthy road trip. They’ll battle the Rockets on Monday, the Timberwolves on Wednesday, and the Trail Blazers on Friday.

If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, you’re in luck as March marks the return of the MLB regular season. Boston will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 campaign when they open their season with a home series against the Orioles.

Steps to enrolling in your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

1. If you’re in Massachusetts, click on the top offer code above to be directed to BetMGM’s registration page. Bettors located in other states this offer is available can click on the bottom module to be directed.

2. Enter and verify your personal information including name, age, and address

3. INQUIRERMGM is the all-encompassing BetMGM bonus code up for grabs regardless of which eligible state you’re signing up in

4. Read and agree to your welcome offer’s terms and conditions

5. Finalize the creation of your account with a $10 minimum deposit

6. Browse BetMGM’s betting markets and decide what you want to wager your first bet up to $1,000 on

7. If your first bet’s unsuccessful, BetMGM will refund your first bet’s stake in the form of bonus bets

8. Any bonus bets you earn won’t be able to be withdrawn in cash but can be used to wager on eligible BetMGM markets

Preview of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer new customers

Odds boosts, same game parlays, and competitive odds are just a few of the best things BetMGM has that new customers will appreciate.

Their mobile app is well reviewed on the Apple App Store, which can alleviate any concerns over the safety of BetMGM’s software.

With March Madness and the NBA and NHL postseasons nearly upon us, you’ll find a deep selection of prop bets and enticing wagers to place.

Overall, BetMGM is a service we have very few critiques with. If you’re looking to place your first ever wager, or just your first wager with BetMGM, you can’t go wrong with this platform.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.