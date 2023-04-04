BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code INQUIRERMGM nets $1,000 offer for Tuesday slate

It’s never too late to sign up for the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code as a new player in the Bay State. INQUIRERMGM is the ever-important bonus code to remember to use when signing up to enroll in a $1,000 first bet offer in Massachusetts.

You’re in luck if you’re someone outside of Massachusetts looking to sign up with BetMGM. You can use this same bonus code when prompted during registration to get involved with one of the best MLB betting sites. With the Masters taking place this week as well, golf enthusiasts can join in on the action.

A first bet offer means you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and get however much you wagered back in the form of bonus bets if you don’t win.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash and can only be used on BetMGM markets. So don’t expect to be able to replenish your stake in full and remember to only wager what you can afford.

More about your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code and what it does

The BetMGM bonus code works similarly to many welcome offers you’ll find. Your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 will be paid back as bonus bets if you don’t win, which gives you a second chance to win with your initial stake.

Although you’re unable to withdraw bonus bets as cash, the earnings you receive should you win a wager using your bonus bets as your stake can be withdrawn in addition to your stake.

You can wager as much as $1,000 on anything happening Tuesday, as well as betting markets from events taking place in the futures such as the Masters.

Previewing Tuesday’s sports slate for BetMGM customers

Although the Masters won’t be teeing off until Thursday, futures bets can be placed on who you think the winner of golf’s biggest tournament will be.

The odds on favorites are Rory Mcllroy and Scottie Scheffler, with each being priced at +700. Behind them are Jon Rahm (+900), Jordan Spieth (+1800), and Cameron Smith (+2000). Tiger Woods is further back in the pack at +6600.

In the present, baseball’s return to the betting scene has been full of intrigue, with the new pitch clock helping speed along games. 14 games are slated to take place Tuesday, meaning 28 of the MLB’s 30 teams will suit up.

Among the teams in action are last season’s World Series representatives, the Astros and Phillies. The Astros’ early season results have been mixed, but they’ll look for a rebound win over the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Phillies were swept in their opening series and will have a tough task ahead of them in the Yankees.

Other games of intrigue include the Mets vs Brewers, Pirates vs Red Sox, and Rockies vs Dodgers.

Instructions to use when signing up with your BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

Click on your state’s respective offer module above to be taken to BetMGM’s sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, and last four digits of your SSN INQUIRERMGM is the BetMGM bonus code to use when prompted Read BetMGM’s terms and conditions and make your initial deposit of $10 Place your first wager on BetMGM up to $1,000 and receive however much you bet back in bonus bets if you lose Bonus bets can be used on eligible BetMGM markets over seven days before expiring but cannot be withdrawn as real cash

Build your own same game parlay on BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the best parlay building sites out there, and MLB bettors can wager on their own created same game parlays for the chance to win big.

Just click on the ‘One Game Parlay’ tab on the game you want to bet on and select from the betting markets presented to you. The more you add, the higher your odds become and the more you can win.

Of course, you can always keep an eye on BetMGM to see if any pre-built same game parlays appear or not. But if there aren’t any, you can construct your own easily.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.