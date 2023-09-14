Receive deposit match bonus with BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code PINEWS1500

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code PINEWS1500 is available to new players in Massachusetts looking to sign up for an account ahead of Week 2 of the NFL season kicking off between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

This bonus code unlocks a 20% deposit match welcome bonus that is worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Although you’ll have a 10x wagering requirement needing to be met with this offer, it’s one of the best ones you’ll come across.

Another option you have instead is using the BetMGM bonus code PINEWSGET which unlocks a simple but generous “bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets” welcome offer for new players.

Reiterating what the BetMGM bonus codes are

No matter which BetMGM bonus code you choose to use, you’ll receive a generous welcome bonus that’s redeemable by clicking on either of the offer modules in this piece.

Just to reiterate, you can get either a 20% deposit match with bonus code PINEWS1500 or a ‘bet $10 get $200 in bonus bets’ offer with bonus code PINEWSGET.

Upon signing up with your bonus code of choice, you’ll come to realize all the things that make BetMGM one of the most popular sports betting sites in the country.

Their mobile app is reliable, they have same game parlays with fantastic odds, and a deep selection of futures markets with competitive odds to choose from.

BetMGM betting preview for Vikings vs. Eagles

Moneyline odds across different NFL betting sites differ greatly ahead of the Vikings and Eagles kicking off Thursday Night Football.

BetMGM Sportsbook sees the Eagles as favorites with a -275 money line price. BetMGM has the Vikings at +220 on the road in a game with a 6.5-point spread.

This is a game with a tough totals market to predict, as 49 points seems like a very attainable total on the surface between the explosive offensive talent these teams have.

But both teams struggled on offense last week, with Minnesota getting sloppy, turnover-heavy football from Kirk Cousins while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles didn’t start getting anything going until late in the game.

If I had to take a stab at it, I’d say bet the under on this game just because it’s still early in the season and these offenses aren’t complete products.

On top of that, Cousins’ historical struggles in primetime might force the Eagles to score a lot of points to meet that 49-point threshold.

Here’s how you can register for the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code

Choose which welcome bonus you want to redeem and click on the offer module above corresponding to it Enter and verify your personal information prompted from BetMGM PINEWS1500 and PINEWSGET are the respective bonus codes you can choose from to use when signing up Bonus code PINEWS1500 matches your first deposit of $10+ at a 20% rate Deposit match funds will have a 10x wagering requirement you need to meet over the next 30 days to make sure your bonus bets don’t expire Bonus code PINEWSGET unlocks a bet $10 get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets offer no matter the result of your first wager Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring but cannot be withdrawn as cash

Pre-register with BetMGM Sportsbook in Kentucky

The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code INQUIRERNEWS can be redeemed even though Kentucky sports betting doesn’t go live yet until September 28th.

This bonus code simply guarantees pre-registering customers that $100 in guaranteed bonus bets will be credited into their accounts to use on launch day.

The launch of Kentucky sports betting will come on Week 4 of Thursday Night Football with the game that day pitting the Lions and Packers against one another in what should be a thrilling game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.