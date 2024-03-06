Use the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS to snag $200 bonus bets for March 11

To make sure $200 worth of bonus bets are in your account when online sports betting launches on March 11, all you need to do is click this link and type in the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS when prompted during the pre-registration process.

You’ll notice when you log-into BetMGM on launch day that your $200 in bonus bets will be split into four $50 bonus bets. You can wager these bets however you desire over the next seven days before they expire. You don’t need to make a deposit at this time to claim your pre-registration bonus.

If you want to register with BetMGM now in an eligible state, either a bet $5, get $150 instantly in bonus bets or 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets offer can be chosen with the respective BetMGM bonus codes INQUIRERNEWS or PINEWS1500.

If you redeem BetMGM’s 20% deposit match, note that a 10x wagering requirement will need to be met within 30 days after getting your first deposit matched. if you redeem BetMGM’s bet and get offer, you’ll notice your $150 in bonus bets gets split into three $50 bonus bets as soon as your first betslip is submitted.

How to pre-register with the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS

In order to be taken to BetMGM’s pre-registration page in North Carolina, click here or the offer module above. Enter and verify your personal information prompted by BetMGM so your identity and location can be confirmed. When asked for the bonus code that referred you, type in INQUIRERNEWS to conclude the process. BetMGM doesn’t require you to make a deposit yet, as you can wait until sports betting launches in the state on March 11 to do so if you want. You can log-in on March 11 and see four $50 bonus bets waiting for you to use at your own desires before they expire in seven days.

Pre-registering with BetMGM is a sound idea in North Carolina because you can give yourself a leg up immediately when sports betting launches without having to do anything else to earn your bonus bets.

What you’ll be able to wager on after BetMGM goes live in North Carolina

Luckily for North Carolina residents, the launch of sports betting in the state comes at a time where there there are a bounty of sporting events to wager on, including teams playing out of the state.

That includes the ACC tournament and other college basketball tournaments taking place during launch week. You can bet on the UNC Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and NC State Wolfpack to win the ACC.

After the ACC tournament ends, March Madness begins where UNC and Duke will be two of the most popular teams to bet on to win the whole thing.

Along with college sports, the NBA and NHL regular seasons only have a handful of weeks left in the regular season before the postseason begins, so you can wager on your favorite team during this time too.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.