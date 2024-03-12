BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Bet $5 and receive $150 bonus bets Tuesday

PHILLYNC is the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code you’ll want to type in when asked for one while you’re creating your account. This is because you’ll unlock a welcome bonus of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets as a result.

You can be assured your $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed. This means you’ll be given your rewards no matter if you win, lose, or tie your first bet. Read on for more information and what BetMGM offers new players outside the Tar Heel State.

The launch of the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code comes in time for college basketball action

March is the most fun month for college basketball fans for obvious reasons. No sporting event brings more unpredictability and fun upsets than March Madness, but we must first finish crowning conference champions and begin to see what the field of 68 may look like.

North Carolina is a hotbed for ACC basketball with teams like Duke, UNC, NC State, and Wake Forest. NC State is the first of those schools to play since North Carolina launched sports betting, as they face Louisville at 4:30 p.m. ET.

As for the other three teams, Wake Forest plays Wednesday while Duke and UNC get until Thursday to rest before playing. Outside of the ACC, games in other conference championships begin Tuesday as well.

Since BetMGM gives you seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire, you won’t be able to wager them on the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. But you’ll be able to wager them on the First Four games taking place March 19.

How to claim your BetMGM North Carolina bonus code

Get directed to BetMGM North Carolina’s registration page by clicking this link or the offer module above and begin entering whatever personal information is prompted from you by BetMGM. After your identity and location have been verified, use bonus code PHILLYNC to show who referred you and begin the final steps towards securing your bonus. Following a minimum deposit of at least $10, find a betting market to wager at least $5 on and watch as your first bet settles. No matter the result of your first bet, you’ll have tree $50 bonus bets at your disposal to wager on BetMGM with over the next seven days.

T&C: Must be 21+ and present in North Carolina. Full T&C apply. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov

You can sign-up for the BetMGM bonus code in other states here

It’s worth putting a small section here for those reading this outside North Carolina. The BetMGM bonus codes PINEWS and INQUIRERNEWS are available to choose from for either a 20% deposit match up to $1,500 in bonus bets or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

If you choose BetMGM’s deposit match, note a 10x wagering requirement will be attached to deposit matched funds you’ll need to meet within 30 days. One another note is players in Washington D.C. or Kentucky can only claim BetMGM’s bet $5, get $150 offer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.