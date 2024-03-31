BetMGM North Carolina bonus code INQUIRERNEWS: Score $150 bonus bets after placing $5 wager on any game

INQUIRERNEWS is the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code you can type in when registering in the Tar Heel State to claim a sign-up promotion of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. That same bonus code can be used if you’re not located in North Carolina but are looking to sign up. You’ll get a welcome bonus of a first bet offer up to $1,500 that serves as a form of first bet insurance.

One other BetMGM bonus code can be chosen from in all states outside North Carolina in PINEWS1600. That exclusive bonus code secures you a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in bonus bets. There are important notes about each of these bonuses in the section below to read before signing up.

Giving a rundown of the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code and bonus codes in other states

For starters, BetMGM’s North Carolina bonus for $150 in guaranteed bonus bets sees your bonus bets divided into six wagers of $25. You’ll have access to these rewards as soon as your first bet of at least $5 is submitted on any game that suits your interest similarly to how ESPN BET pays out theirs.

If you use code INQUIRERNEWS elsewhere for a first bet offer, know that you can wager all the way up to $1,500 and still get paid back in bonus bets if you lose. $50 is the threshold amount to keep in mind, as a wager less than that yields one bonus bet back while any wager $50 or more yields back five 20% bonus bets.

As for bonus code PINEWS1600, the primary thing to know about this promotion is BetMGM’s 10x wagering requirement on your bonus bets. The amount of bonus bets you get matched from BetMGM needs to be multiplied by ten. Whatever that amount is needs to be wagered in your own money over the next 30 days.

If 30 days go by and you haven’t met BetMGM’s wagering requirement, any remaining bonus bets and earnings that came from wagering bonus bets will expire before you can use them all or withdraw them as cash. This isn’t something unique to BetMGM, as the best casino bonuses that have deposit match bonuses have wagering requirements that are often more hefty than this one.

Taking a look at Sunday’s sports betting schedule to wager on BetMGM with

Sunday’s sports betting slate is highlighted by the Elite Eight action in the men’s NCAA Tournament, but there are a lot of games going down across different sporting leagues to also consider wagering on.

In the NBA, a loaded ten game slate is on hand with juicy matchups such as the Cavaliers vs Nuggets, Mavericks vs Rockets, and Thunder vs Nuggets. These games all have playoff implications in one way or another with seeding getting closer to being decided.

Additionally, MLB comes at you with a full slate of games including the Cardinals vs Dodgers, Yankees vs Astros, and Braves vs Phillies. Beyond those games, the Blue Jays vs Rays, Angels vs Orioles, and Red Sox vs Mariners are also games worth keeping an eye on.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.