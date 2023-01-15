Ohio sports bettors looking to wager on Sunday’s NFL playoff action can use the BetMGM bonus code PIOHIO to redeem first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit.

If you’re looking to sign-up outside of Ohio in a state BetMGM is legal, use promo code INQUIRERMGM to get a $1,000 welcome offer that’s nearly identical to that in the Buckeye State.

BetMGM Ohio bonus code for Sunday’s NFL playoffs

BetMGM bonus code for Sunday’s NFL playoffs

With Buckeye State residents trying to capitalize on Ohio sports betting, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering a generous welcome bonus in the form of their promo code PIOHIO.

Click the welcome offer above and type in your promo code to be eligible for first bet insurance up to $1,000 paid in site credit. This ensures you won’t be left with nothing should your first NFL playoff bet be unsuccessful.

Those across the rest of the country can use a similar offer from BetMGM that requires you to type in promo code INQUIRERMGM when signing up.

BetMGM Sportsbook previews Sunday’s NFL playoff games

Three NFL playoff games will go down Sunday in the wild card round. These games are Dolphins vs Bills, Giants vs Vikings, and Ravens vs Bengals.

BetMGM heavily favorites the Bills, as the Dolphins had dropped five consecutive games before winning 11-6 in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot. These teams split their two regular season meetings in highly competitive games.

The Giants weren’t able to defeat the Vikings when these teams played during the regular season. BetMGM has the Vikings as three point favorites to win once more at home, but the Vikings’ defense enters the contest as a major question mark after allowing the fourth most points per game in the NFL this season.

Finally, BetMGM has the Bengals as touchdown favorites over the Ravens in Sunday’s primetime game. These teams just did battle in Week 18, but the Ravens didn’t have Lamar Jackson. Even if Jackson suits up for Baltimore, it’ll be tough to beat Cincinnati in their building. The Bengals are on an eight game winning streak entering the matchup.

See where these teams rank in the latest NFL Super Bowl odds

What is your BetMGM bonus code?

BetMGM Ohio bonus code PIOHIO BetMGM Ohio bonus First Bet Insurance up to $1,000 Paid in Site Credit BetMGM Ohio bonus code T&C’s 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM bonus Get a $1,000 risk-free bet BetMGM bonus code T&C’s 21+, AZ, NJ, IN, CO, KS, TN, WV, IA, MD, PA, VA, MI, DC, WY Only. Offer Not Available in NY. Full Terms and Conditions Apply.

Steps to claiming your BetMGM bonus code

Use the offer code above to be directed to BetMGM Sportsbook’s sign-up page Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details with BetMGM When prompted, use your respective promo code PIOHIO or INQUIRERMGM Read and agree to BetMGM’s Terms and Conditions Finish verifying and setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any NFL Sunday Playoff market you wish You’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,000, and those in OHIO will get their stake back as site credit up to $1,000 if your first bet loses Your bonus funds will expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Score bonus funds with BetMGM’s multi-sport missions

Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only.

BetMGM customers can claim generous bonuses by playing multi-sport missions. When you wager $50 on one of the NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, or CBB, you’ll earn a $5 bonus bet. Bet on all the sports to increase your tally to $25.

Should you bet $50 on each sport above, you’ll receive an additional $25 in bonus bets in addition to the $25 you already earned, making your total $50.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.