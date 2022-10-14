BetMGM’s promo code INQUIRERMGM is a fantastic opportunity for new users to the platform to take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any sporting action occurring Friday.

New users looking to place their first bets can use BetMGM’s promo code INQUIRERMGM to receive a $1,000 risk-free bet at sign up. Users can place their first wager on any play of their choosing up to $1,000. If they’re unsuccessful, BetMGM will reward you your stake back in free bets for up to $1,000.

BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks in the U.S. Their range of bets is exceptional, and they have an impressive amount of futures bets and live bets for players to wager on also. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to check them out Friday in what’s bound to be an exciting evening of sports.

Learn more about BetMGM’s Bonus Code

Learn more about the Best Sports Betting Sites

Previewing Friday’s sporting action

October never disappoints sports fans, as there’s more action going on in North American Sports than ever. That’s no different Friday, with the MLB postseason, NHL regular season, and college football happening simultaneously.

When it comes to finding must-watch games, look no further than the MLB playoffs. Friday features two Game 3′s between the Dodgers vs Padres and Braves vs Phillies series. Both the Padres and Phillies are coming off upset victories in the wild-card round, and are the underdogs in their respective playoff series.

In the NHL, the Lightning, Canadiens, Hurricanes, and Rangers will all play on the road as they look to start the season off on the right foot.

Finally, two college football games are taking place Friday between Navy and SMU, and UTSA at FIU.

What is the BetMGM Promo Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use BetMGM Promo Code INQUIRERMGM

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking on the offer included in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions in full Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any sporting event on Friday If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days of being credited to your account

Build an Easy Parlay on BetMGM

One of the most common ways to potentially maximize your earnings is to build a parlay. With BetMGM’s Easy Parlay feature, you can build your own parlay combining all the North American sports up to ten legs.

With how many sporting events are taking place currently, you have more options than ever to throw into your parlay in your attempt to maximize earnings.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.