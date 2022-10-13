New sports betters looking to place their first wager on TNF action can head to BetMGM, where they’ll receive a $1,000 risk-free bet on sign-up by using the promo code INQUIRERMGM.

BetMGM’s scope of sports and props is highly impressive. Those props extend to the NFL, where this week’s TNF game between the Bears and Commanders will be a clash between two of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

Taking advantage of this gracious welcome offer from one of the world’s leading sportsbooks is easy. During registration, enter promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted. After your initial deposit is made, you can bet on any TNF wager up to $1,000 and receive that back in free bets if it loses.

Read more about BetMGM’s bonus code here

Check out the best sports betting apps here

Bet MGM previews TNF

Week 6′s TNF game is between two teams that’ll desperately be seeking wins after rough starts to their 2022 campaigns. The 2-3 Chicago Bears are one-point favorites on BetMGM over the visiting 1-4 Washington Commanders.

BetMGM doesn’t anticipate many points in this game, and for good reason. These teams combine for just 35.2 points per game through five weeks, 3.3 points below BetMGM’s 38.5 point total.

Justin Fields has just three passing touchdowns this season, while Carson Wentz has taken 20 sacks in his short stint with the Commanders thus far.

Both defenses have talent, but haven’t been able to maximize them yet. Both offenses average 1.6 giveaways on the season, meaning a serious advantage could go to whichever defenses forces a timely turnover.

What is BetMGM’s Promo Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use BetMGM Promo Code INQUIRERMGM

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking on the offer code in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any TNF wager If your first bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 7 days of being credited to your account

Refer-A-Friend to BetMGM for additional rewards

By sending your BetMGM referral code to a new user, both parties will be eligible for additional rewards.

Your referral can choose for a $50 bonus to be applied to BetMGM’s respective sportsbook or casino sites. They also have the option of choosing a reward for BetMGM’s poker section, which is a 100% bonus up to $1,000, and up to $75 for tournament play. You’ll receive the same reward that they choose.

Every user has a max limit of 20 referrals per month. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions of this promotion before sending out your first referral code.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.