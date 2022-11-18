BetMGM has a marvelous welcome offer available to new users for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be easily redeemed by using promo code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up.

BetMGM bonus code for Friday’s sporting action

BetMGM’s welcome offer for a $1,000 risk-free bet is one of the absolute best welcome offers on the market for new players to take advantage of. All you need to do is use promo code INQUIRERMGM when registering your account to be enrolled.

Following sign-up, you’re cleared to place your first wager on any Friday sporting prop of your choice up to $1,000. Should this bet lose, you’ll receive your stake back in your account in the form of free bets. These free bets will last for seven days before they expire.

BetMGM is one of the most reliable and trusted sportsbooks on the market, and offer tons of options for players to bet on at competitive odds.

Previewing Friday’s sports slate with BetMGM

Today’s slate of action doesn’t lack a plethora of entertaining games from leagues across the world. In the NBA, 11 games will go on with some of the biggest games being the Bucks vs. 76ers and Suns vs. Jazz.

Previewing Friday’s sports slate with BetMGM, some of college basketball’s top 25 ranked teams will be in action, including two games featuring ranked teams. These games are No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 Virginia and No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 19 Illinois.

One NHL game between the Kings and Canucks will be played as well.

What is BetMGM’s Bonus Code?

BetMGM Bonus Code INQUIRERMGM BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, KS, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

Head to BetMGM Sportsbook via the offer code above Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details When prompted, use promo code INQUIRERMGM Read through the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet risk-free on any wager from Friday’s action If you’re unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,000 Your free bet must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Comparing BetMGM Sportsbook’s welcome offer with the competition

BetMGM’s welcome offer is one of the most generous out there, as $1,000 is a very generous amount to give new players in risk-free bets. However, it is admittedly less than Caesars Sportsbook, who currently have the most generous offer at $1,250.

Another way BetMGM’s welcome offer differs from some competition is how long your free bets are good for before they expire. BetMGM only gives you seven days to use them before they expire. For instance, FanDuel gives you double that time, as their bets don’t expire for 14 days.

