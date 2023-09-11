Despite Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, bet the Bills vs Jets to be low-scoring

Anytime you see Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers in the same sentence, you think of electrifying and high-octane offense.

After all, Rodgers has over 59,000 career passing yards and 476 touchdowns. On the other hand, Allen has over 18,000 passing yards, 138 passing touchdowns, over 3,000 rushing yards, and 38 rushing touchdowns.

When these teams meet in November I can see them engaging in a shootout. But I don’t see Monday Night Football being that type of game, as I’m banging the under on FanDuel’s 45.5 point totals market.

Bills vs. Jets prediction: Analysis

(8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Let’s start with Allen and Rodgers, as they’ll headline the storylines to track entering the game and be one of the biggest variables in how many points are scored in this game.

The last we saw Rodgers, his play had declined a good bit from the 2021 and 2020 seasons. His passing yards dropped from 4,115 to 3,695, and he threw nine less touchdowns and eight more interceptions in 2022 than in 2021.

There’s reason to believe Rodgers will bounce back this year with Garrett Wilson, Dalvin Cook, and Breece Hall flanking him. Wilson was the offensive rookie of the year last year with below average quarterback play, so his ceiling is fascinating to think about.

As for Allen, he had another 4,000 yard passing season in 2022 with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His running ability was just as potent as ever as well.

But a disgruntled Stefon Diggs offseason narrative and early playoff exit have many putting Buffalo under the microscope of this being their last year the Super Bowl window could be open.

Now that the offenses have been addressed, I have to bring up the defense. New York was the second best scoring defense last year and Buffalo was the fourth best. They gave up a respective 18.6 and 19.1 points per game.

These units remain mostly intact from last year, with the Bills loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds being the most notable departure from either team.

Another thing to consider is that just three Week 1 games finished over 45.5 points. Rodgers threw just four preseason passes and Buffalo’s first-team offense looked shaky in the preseason as well, making me believe there’s still rust to be knocked off.

Bills vs. Jets prediction: Pick

Bills and Jets to score under 45.5 points (-110) at FanDuel

With rust likely playing a factor early, I can see the first half of this game having a score of something like 13-10. Rather than air the ball out right away, I can see the Jets leaning heavily on Dalvin Cook early to see how he gels with the offensive line.

Cook is expected to be the featured back early on while Breece Hall still works his way back from his torn ACL. But I can see Hall getting some pass catching work to take some pressure off of Wilson.

As great as Rodgers and Wilson can be together, we still have to see which of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, or Randall Cobb steps up as a reliable second option. Wilson will only be able to do so much if defenses don’t respect any other pass-catcher on New York.

The Jets’ offensive line is another big question mark, with the Bills’ pass-rush potentially being able to feast. Both offensive tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton have a lot of questions, particularly the oft-injured Becton.

As many reasons as New York has to contribute to what I can see being a low-scoring game, Buffalo has some too. Their second cornerback spot is admittedly a concern, but Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White are as exceptional a trio in a secondary as you can find.

Despite the loss of Edmunds, they have promising replacements in Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard and still have Matt Milano. Their pass rush also added Leonard Floyd whose tallied nine or more sacks in his last three seasons.

The Bills also have a question of who their second reliable pass catcher will be behind Diggs, as Gabe Davis was more inconsistent in 2022 than Buffalo would’ve liked.

As I mentioned atop this piece, I can see these teams lighting up the scoreboard the next time they meet. But teams are never at their most complete and best forms in Week 1, and that’ll contribute to a game that I think will be a defensive battle.

