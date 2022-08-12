Commercial Content, 21+

Borgata Bonus Code August 2022

More on the Borgata Bonus Code

What is the Borgata bonus code?

Borgata Bonus Code PIBONUS Borgata Casino Promo Get a 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000 plus $20 free on sign-up Borgata Casino Promo T&C’s 21+, NJ Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Borgata Sportsbook Promo Bet $20 Get $100 in Free Bets Borgata Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, NJ and PA, Terms and Conditions Apply Borgata Poker Promo 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 + $75 In Tournament Tickets Borgata Poker Promo T&C’s 21+, NJ Only, Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Borgata bonus offer?

Borgata is offering new players a 100% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 as well as $20 free bonus cash just for signing up for an account at the online casino and using code PIBONUS when asked to.

Once verified, you will instantly have the $20 bonus cash added to your account for immediate use, available for three days after you register.

The wagering requirements are x1 so for every $1 in bonus cash you must wager $1 and must be completed within seven days.

Any winnings from the $20 bonus are not eligible for withdrawal unless the player has made a deposit and met the wagering requirements, while the cash can only be used on casino games and not jackpot slots, poker or sports.

Once you’ve created an account you just need to make your first deposit and it will be matched 100% up to $1,000 in bonus credit.

The wagering requirements on this are x15 so for every $1 in value the player must wager $15.

You have 14 days following the qualifying deposit to complete the bonus wagering requirements, while the deal expires 30 days after registering if not used.

The minimum required first deposit is $10 and the $1,000 deposit match bonus is only available at the online casino and can’t be used on baccarat or roulette games or poker or sports.

The percentage of your wager that counts towards wagering requirements of this bonus depends on what game you’re playing.

Slots, jackpot slots, scratch cards, fixed odds games and virtual games are 100%, while table games, roulette, live dealer, video poker, baccarat and craps contribute 20%. Blackjack is only 10%.

The bonus is quite competitive compared to other legal online casinos, but the wager requirements and percentages will take some work for players to withdraw any winnings.

How to use your Borgata Casino bonus code

Visit Borgata casino via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code PIBONUS when asked to Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your new account $20 in free cash will be accredited to your account You will be given bonus funds equal in value to your initial deposit up to $1000

Casino Games on offer at Borgata

Borgata Casino has a game library of over 500 titles for players in New Jersey, but there is not the exact same collection for players in Pennsylvania due to differences in the state’s certification of games.

As a MGM International brand they have exclusive rights to about 50 slots, progressive jackpots and table games from Win Studios.

MGM also has a licensing agreement in place with Australian software developer Ainsworth Game Technology for another 20 titles that only appear at MGM casinos.

They also have a large number of titles from third-party game studios such as IGT, NetEnt, Konami, Big Time Gaming, Spin Games, WMS, SG Digital and Red Tiger Gaming.

Slots

Borgata offers over 400 slot titles for players in New Jersey, including some of the most popular games like Divine Fortune, Gonzo’s Quest and Wheel of Fortune.

They also have new games like Ultimate Ink, Path of Destiny, Smooth Sailing and Bear Money.

For players looking to maximize their chances of winning, it pays to focus on slots with a high return to player percentage (RTP) and lower volatility, like these:

Blood Suckers: A highly-rated slot with low volatility and an RTP of 98%.

Monopoly Big Event: Normally offers an RTP of 96% but this shoots up to 99% if you stick to $30 Big Bet pulls.

Secrets of Atlantis: Ocean-themed slot with low volatility and a RTP of 97.07%.

Starmania: Low to medium volatility with an RTP of 97.87%, but hit bonuses more often than Blood Suckers.

Progressive jackpots

Borgata offers a good selection of jackpot slots including titles from Win Studios like Loot’enkhamun, Melon Madness, MGM Grand Millions, Biker Pigs and Going Nuts.

They also have an exclusive linked progressive slots series from Win Studios called The Big One, which paid out over $3.2m to a New Jersey woman playing Luck o’ the Jackpot in July 2020.

Most of the games offer a shared bounty in the low thousands, but there are games in the five and six-figure region to be found.

Table games

Borgata holds a range of licensed and exclusive card and table games, with plenty of versions of roulette.

Exclusive blackjack titles from Win Studios include Blackjack Por, Multi-hand Blackjack Pro, Blackjack XChange and Premium Blackjack Pro.

The IGT version is also great, with an RTP of 99.6% and bets allowed from $0.10 to $1,000.

Borgata has licensing agreements with Amaya, NetEnt and IGT for multiple video poker titles including Jester Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Jacks or Better, Bonus Poker and more.

Live dealer games

Borgata has just under 20 varieties of Ezugi live dealer games streamed live from Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Roulette, blackjack, poker and baccarat are all on offer with Borgata, giving you a wide range of live dealer casino games to play with their online site.

A live dealer studio opened recently in Pennsylvania so we expect their live dealer offering to increase soon too.

Borgata promos for existing customers

Borgata runs a number of promotions for existing players to ensure it’s not just the newbies who get all the rewards.

Play & Earn

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in Pennsylvania.

Players can earn up to 200 free spins just by playing casino games, with the more you wager every Thursday the more spins you get.

Kitty Glitter Bet & Get

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in Pennsylvania.

Wager $25 or more on Kitty Glitter and you’ll receive $10 to keep playing.

Bingo Bucks

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in New Jersey.

Wager on Bingo or Slingo games and earn up to a $20 bonus.

Borgata Slingo XXXtreme Bet & Get

21+. T&Cs apply. Available in New Jersey.

Wager $30 on Borgata Slingo XXXtreme and you’ll land $10 bonus cash to keep playing.

Borgata Referral Bonuses

Unfortunately, Borgata does not have any referral bonuses for players to claim at this time.

They have been known to offer these in the past, thus it’s always worth checking back constantly to see whether they’re brought this promotion back, and for how long.

Borgata Casino Rewards

Borgata offers a great rewards program that players are automatically added to when playing online or at a land-based MGM resort, giving them access to exclusive offers, incredible experiences and valuable rewards.

You can redeem rewards points for bonus credit towards casino, sports or poker play online or convert them to MGM rewards points redeemable for complimentary food and beverage, entertainment, hotel stays and more.

Tier credits also unlock new MGM rewards tiers for exclusive benefits such as waived resort fees, tickets to MGM rewards concerts, room upgrades and more.

We’ll outline the online casino rewards system here but do check the website for exactly how MGM rewards work.

Sapphire: 0-19,999 tier credits Pearl: 20,000+ tier credits Gold: 75,000+ tier credits Platinum: 200,000+ tier credits Noir: Invitation only Borgata online rewards points bonus N/A 10% 20% 30% 40% Access to premium customer support N/A N/A Yes Yes Yes Expedited window service at MGM resort-based BetMGM sportsbooks N/A N/A N/A Yes Yes Access to dedicated VIP host for Borgata online N/A N/A N/A Yes

How you earn points breaks down like this:

$100 in regular slots and instant-win games gets up to 20 online rewards points and 20 tier credits.

$100 in progressive jackpot slots gets up to 10 online rewards points and 10 tier credits.

$100 in live table games like baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette and live casino slot games gets up to 4 online rewards points and 4 tier credits.

Where is Borgata legal?

Borgata Casino is fully licensed to operate in two states in the USA:

New Jersey - Borgata’s online casino is one of the country’s oldest legal online gambling sites, having launched in 2013 for New Jersey players. For their online launch Borgata partnered with Bwin Party and Amaya Gaming to allow New Jersey residents to wager with real money.

Pennsylvania - Borgata became available for players in 2021, with their slots and table games going live on February 24 and their online poker following suit on April 29.

Borgata Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Enticing welcome bonus of deposit match up to $1,000 and risk-free $20 no deposit bonus Limited in-play betting selection Solid variety of live dealer, exclusive and third-party casino games Small selection of table games Award-winning rewards VIP program that combines points earned at land-based casino Some of the slots and video poker titles look quite dated now Good collection of slots games and fairly busy poker room

Borgata Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Borgata currently allows users to deposit funds form their bank to their account in a number of ways:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Credit/Debit Card $10 Free Instant Skrill $10 Free Instant Bank Transfer $10 Free Instant Play+ $10 Free Instant PayPal $10 Free Instant PayNearMe $10 Free Instant

In addition, they also provide users a number of ways to take funds out of their accounts and withdraw them to their bank accounts:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Skrill $10 Free 2 hours Play+ $10 Free 2 hours PayPal $10 Free 2 hours American Express $10 Free 2 hours

Borgata Customer Service

Borgata Customer Service Phone Number +1 877 448 5833 Email support@borgataonline.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Borgata’s live chat, email and phone contact options are all available 24/7.

This allows you to contact them whenever you please, allowing for huge convenience.

Additionally, their FAQs section also proves to be a big plus, with this section containing answers to a variety of questions that users will have had in the past.

Borgata Review

Borgata’s desktop site is slick and simple to navigate, with the games all separated into helpful tabs with poker given its own section.

The graphics on the games are strong, with the live casino tables rarely dropping in quality or suffering from lags.

The mobile site is very user friendly, with a list of all the games located in a scrollable bar just below the promotions and offers.

Borgata offers a help and contact section where players can go to solve any queries, with a comprehensive FAQs page.

You can also speak to someone via live chat available 24/7, while they also have email and phone lines running.

Software providers like NetEnt, William Interactive and NYX offer fast-loading and good-looking games, with the total game selection pretty good.

One frustration with Borgata Casino is that players are required to sign up for an account and log in before they can even try games on demo mode, but that is a small gripe overall.

The welcome bonus is also very attractive, with the 100% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 bolstered by a risk-free $20 credit.

Borgata App Review

Borgata Casino’s app is very similar to the mobile site, with the games separated into sections that are easy to find and simple to navigate.

Your balance is available regardless of which part of the app you’re on which is great and the graphics remain of a high quality for all their games.

The app is very fast, so you’re unlikely to suffer any delays or lags when moving around the game selection.

Download Size 76.2MB (iOS) / 22M (Android) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 11.0 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 and up

App Store Rating – 4.7 from 14.8k ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 4.3 from 969 ratings (August 2022)

Borgata Casino bonus code FAQs

Is Borgata’s online casino legit?

Borgata is licensed by both the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

They periodically inspect their operations to ensure player and operational funds are segregated. They also assess the fairness of games offered by checking random number generators.

What is the welcome bonus at Borgata?

New players can get a 100% deposit match bonus up to $1,000 as well as $20 in free bonus cash just for signing up for an account at Borgata’s online casino.

Does Borgata have a mobile app?

Borgata Casino has apps for both iOS and Android devices, which work on smartphones and tablet devices.

Borgata Poker Bonus Code

What is the Borgata Poker Bonus?

Borgata Poker’s new customer offer is incredibly generous, with you able to claim up to $1000 in bonus funds through their deposit-match offer with bonus code PIBONUS.

This is a very strong offer for a poker site, with most of their competitors allowing you to claim between $500 and $600 in terms of deposit offers.

In addition to this, you’ll also be able to claim up up to $75 in tournament tickets to enter the variety of poker tournaments they have on offer.

This is a great addition to their welcome offer, as it allows new players to try out their poker tournaments risk-free and without having to pay in order to enter them in the first place.

How to Claim your Borgata Poker Bonus Code?

Head to Borgata Poker via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ option Enter and verify your personal details Use code PIBONUS when asked to during sign-up Read the offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your new account Make your initial deposit You will receive bonus funds equal to your deposit amount up to $1000 Once your deposit has been made, you will receive your tournament tickets Value of tournament tickets will depend on amount of initial deposit

Borgata Poker Ongoing Promotions

Sunday $30,000 Guaranteed

21+, NJ Only, Full T&C’s Apply

Register for Borgata’s $215 tournament for a chance at $30,000 in guaranteed prize money.

The tournament itself is on every Sunday, starting at 5PM.

Mega Tuesday

21+, NJ Only, Full T&C’s Apply

Enter Borgata Poker’s Mega Tuesday Six-Max No Limit Hold’em online tournament for a chance of winning $12,000 by making the final table.

Borgata Poker Referral Offer

$50 Refer-a-Friend Bonus

Invite your friends to join Borgata Poker and get a $50 bonus for each friend you refer, with you able to refer up to 20 people and claim $1000 in bonus funds.

This is a generous amount when it comes to a refer-a-friend bonus, with the fact you’re able to claim this offer 20 times making it even stronger.

Borgata Poker Review

Borgata Poker is an excellent site to use when it comes to satisfying your online poker needs, with a huge range of tournaments and games available every week.

Their welcome offer is hugely generous, with you able to claim over $1000 in bonus funds and tournament tickets by simply signing up and making a deposit.

Their ‘How to Play’ section provides you with all the information you need in order to play their online poker games, making sure you’re all set-up to get involved once signing up.

Borgata Sportsbook

What is the Borgata Sportsbook Bonus?

The Borgata sportsbook bonus allows new customers to claim $100 in free bets with just a $20 qualifying wager when entering code PIBONUS during sign-up.

When it comes to free bet offers, the amount on offer with Borgata is one of the strongest amounts you’ll come across, with only a handful of sportsbooks able to offer more when it comes to free bets.

You will need to wager this $20 on any sports market at odds of -200 or greater, however given the wide range of markets on offer, you won’t be short of options when it comes to placing your qualifying wager to get your free bets.

How to Claim Borgata Sportsbook Bonus Code

Head to Borgata Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Register’ button Enter and verify your personal details Use code PIBONUS when required Read the offer’s T&C’s and finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit and place your first wager with a stake of at least $20 on odds of at least -200 Once this is done, your account will be credited with 10 x $10 free bets You will need to use these free bets within seven days of them being placed into your account, with these free bets expiring otherwise.

August Sports Events at Borgata

The major soccer leagues from around Europe are all finally back after a few months off, with the Premier League and La Liga, as well as a number of other leagues, all getting underway in the first two weeks of the month.

The MLB campaign is still going strong, with a number of games still left to go before we enter the postseason at the start of October.

The NFL season is ever-so-close to getting underway now, with pre-season getting started soon and taking place over the next few weeks.

Golf fans have the Tour Championship to look forward to at the end of the month.

The world of Tennis still has the U.S. Open to deal with, a tournament that begins August 27th and continues on into September.

Borgata Sportsbook Ongoing Promos

Despite having a huge range of current casino offers for users to take advantage of, Borgata does only have one current offer for users that already have an account with their sportsbook to take advantage of:

Multi-Sport Parlay Boost

21+, PA and NJ Only.

Borgata gives you the chance to win up to 40% more on winning parlay bets with their generous Multi-Sport Parlay boost.

By simply opting-in and placing a parlay bet that contains between four and seven legs, you’ll be entitled to as much as 40% more profit on your winnings should the bet be a winner.

Where is Borgata Sportsbook Legal?

Borgata is only active in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey - launched in May 2019, a number of years after Borgata’s casino product launched live in the state back in 2013.

Pennsylvania - launched thanks in part to BetMGM in 2019, with their online casino product going live a few years later.

Borgata Sportsbook Review

Borgata sportsbook is a betting site that proves to be very strong across the board, with a great range of markets on offer covering a wide range of sports.

The layout of their mobile app and desktop site are very similar to each other, and are both easy to navigate.

Borgata’s ongoing customer promotions improve, however the new customer offer is one of the most generous you’re likely to come across in terms of free bets.

Borgata Sportsbook FAQs

Is Borgata Sportsbook legit?

Yes. Borgata sportsbook is entirely legal and licensed in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with users able to use it to bet safely and securely on sports.

What is the Borgata Sportsbook new customer offer?

The Borgata new customer offer allows those that sign up and use bonus code PIBONUS when creating their account the chance to get $100 in free bets from just a $20 wager.

You will need to place this $20 wager on any sports market with odds of -200, with you being given 10 x $10 free bet tokens once fulfilling this requirement.

Do I need a Borgata Sportsbook bonus code?

Yes. In order to claim the Borgata Sportsbook new customer offer, you will need to enter the Borgata bonus code when creating your account, with this being PIBONUS.

This will allow you to claim your $100 in free bets, with you not able to claim this offer should you forget to do this.

Is Borgata the same as BetMGM?

BetMGM is also the headline brand for online sportsbook gaming alongside sister brand Borgata.

Both of their sportsbooks are very similar in terms of design, with the layout of their apps and desktop site being almost identical to each other.

