Bet on a vintage Russell Wilson game when Broncos face Bills on Monday night football

The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills are 3-5 and 5-4 entering Monday Night Football, respectively. The best NFL betting sites all have Buffalo as touchdown or more favorites in a game where Buffalo’s moneyline wouldn’t yield enough return for me to consider betting on.

I expect Buffalo to win this game at home where they’re 4-1. But I’m not comfortable betting on either spread. Buffalo hasn’t won a game by more than six points since Oct. 1 while Denver are on a two game winning streak.

For those reasons, I’m looking at three player prop bets on Caesars Sportsbook instead. You can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and sign-up for a first bet offer up to $1,000 that pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if you lose.

Broncos vs Bills player props: What I’m targeting on Caesars Sportsbook

(Monday, 8:15 p.m ET, ESPN)

Gabriel Davis anytime touchdown scorer (+210)

Some may roll their eyes at the thought of betting on Gabriel Davis, who’s the epitome of boom or bust. Davis’ entire career has been a copy and paste cycle of him going off one week and then disappointing the next.

But another common trend is Davis plays much better at home than on the road. Davis has four touchdowns at home compared to one on the road and a whopping 27 to four catch differential in home vs road games.

Davis typically delivers the week after a disappointing game, and last week’s zero catch game will likely mean the offense is going to look to get him involved early.

With Patrick Surtain II and the Denver defense paying most of their attention to Stefon Diggs, Davis is bound to receive enough work that scoring a touchdown is certainly on the table for the 24 year old.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts has second best odds to win NFL MVP after stellar play through nine weeks

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+172)

I was surprised to see odds as generous as +172 for Russell Wilson throwing at least two passing touchdowns. While Wilson isn’t the same player he was in Seattle, Wilson has quietly had a great bounce back campaign.

He already has as many passing touchdowns as he had last year (16) and has just four interceptions. He doesn’t get many yards, but he’s throw for at least two touchdowns in five of eight games.

Buffalo’s defense has been average at best as of late. While statistics suggest they have an above average unit, those numbers haven’t caught up to their unit now minus Tre’Davious White, Matt Milano, and more.

The Bills have an almost nonexistent pass rush and holes all over their linebacking core and secondary due to injuries. If Denver can get a couple of red zone possessions, I have faith in Wilson to make a couple of scores through the air and hit this prop.

» READ MORE: Bet on Avalanche to handle Kraken as road favorites in Monday night matchup

James Cook over 58.5 rushing yards (-119)

James Cook is a nice complimentary piece to Josh Allen and Diggs in the offense. Cook averages 4.7 yards per tote on the year and adds good value as a pass catcher as well.

58.5 rushing yards seems like a manageable amount for any starting running back. But Cook has been in a committee all season with him not having more than 15 rushing attempts in a game since Week 2.

But Denver provides an opportunity for Cook’s star to shine bright, as the Broncos has the worst ranked run defense at 135.6 yards allowed per game on the ground. On the road, that number is 165.4.

While Cook’s road vs home splits don’t differ much, I’d be stunned if Cook doesn’t hit this prop even with him splitting carries.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.