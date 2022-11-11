Caesars Sportsbook has a welcome offer for Friday’s stacked sports lineup new players won’t want to pass up, as they can get a $1,250 first bet on the house with additional casino rewards as well.

Caesars’ welcome offer is an easy one to redeem, and one we can’t recommend enough if you’re a new user. To get started with their $1,250 free bet, click the welcome offer above to be directly sent to where you can sign-up.

During the sign-up process, you’ll be prompted for a promo code. When prompted, type INQUIRERFULL to ensure you’re enrolled in this marvelous opportunity to get established with one of the world’s biggest sportsbooks.

After your account is made, you’re free to place your first wager up to $1,250 on any eligible prop that suits your fancy. If this bet is unsuccessful, you’ll have your stake refunded in the form of free bets. Plus, Caesars will deposit 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits int your casino account following your first bet settling.

Previewing Friday’s sporting schedule with Caesars

Friday is a great day for new players to place their first bets, as there are plenty of games and teams to choose from. The NBA and college basketball in particular will be hot and heavy with action for bettors to sink their teeth into.

There are eight NBA regular season games on tap, including games with star-studded games such as the Warriors taking on the Cavaliers and Celtics versus Nuggets. Some of college basketball’s elite teams will be on display as well, with top ranked teams Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky all in action.

Finally, the NHL will have a presence on Friday with some of the league’s best teams also in action. The biggest games to watch are Penguins versus Maple Leafs and Lightning versus Capitals.

What is Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Go to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer included in this piece to register Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any prop from today’s action If you lose your bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Following your first bet settling, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Take advantage of Caesars’ 33 percent NBA parlay token

Caesars is offering NBA bettors a 33 percent profit boost token to use on a parlay with four or more legs at odds of +400 or longer through Nov. 13. The maximum wager for this parlay token is $50. Additionally, the maximum additional winnings from your parlay token is $1,000.

Full terms and conditions apply regarding to how you can fund your parlay and what can be added to your parlay, so be sure to read them before opting in to this limited time offer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.