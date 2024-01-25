Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000: Get $1,000 insurance sign-up offer for any game

Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000 unlocks a first bet on Caesars up to $1,000. That means if your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in one big bonus bet, equal to whatever you lost. Up to a max refund of $1,000.

Everything to Know About the Caesars Sportsbook Offer

This offer is fairly straightforward, but here are the key points to know:

If your first bet loses, you get refunded in one giant bonus bet equal to what you lost. It’s not split up like at some other sportsbooks. If your first bet wins, you keep any profit and your original bet amount. It must be your first bet on the platform. You don’t get to pick which bet gets the “first bet insurance” treatment. You must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. You don’t have to live in those states; just located there when signing up and placing your first wager. You’ll have 14 days to wager your one bonus bet, should you lose your first bet. This offer can be claimed on any game and any sport. If your first bet pushes (i.e. you bet Ravens -3 and they win by exactly 3), your stake will be returned, but you won’t get the bonus bet as insurance. So it makes sense to use your first bet on something that can’t end in a push, whether it’s an NFL/NBA game that can’t tie, or a spread with the hook (like -6.5 or -7.5).

Caesars Insurance Example

Alright, let’s run through an example from this weekend’s slate. Again, this offer can be claimed on any game and in any sport. It’s actually prudent to use your first bet insurance on a plus-money wager.

Let’s say I deposit $200 and put it all on Juaun Jennings to score a touchdown for the 49ers against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

If Jennings scores, I’ll profit $600, I keep my $200 wager, and the promo is over. I’ll have $800 in my account I can continue betting or withdraw. If Jennings doesn’t score, I lose $200 cash but I’ll get a $200 bonus bet back. I then have 14 days to wager that, and turn it into cash.

I’ll then take that $200 bonus bet and wager it on Scottie Scheffler to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which should be around +600.

If Scheffler wins, I’ll profit $1,200, but I don’t keep the $200 bonus bet. If Scheffler loses, my bonus bet goes away and I’m left with nothing.

