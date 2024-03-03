Caesars North Carolina bonus code: Get seven 100% profit boosts in NC now, $1,000 first bet safety net everywhere else

It’s almost time to get started with online sports betting in North Carolina, and users can already start finding value ahead of the March 11 launch date. It’s the pre-registration period, so Caesars Sportsbook is running an exclusive offer for users who sign up in this window for North Carolina bettors -- seven separate 100% profit boosts accessible when you use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWSDBL.

Additionally, if you’re outside of North Carolina and want to sign up, not to worry; there’s a welcome bonus offer for users in other states. Use bonus code PINEWS1000 in all other states to access a first-bet safety net of up to $1,000, giving you the chance to get started with insurance when you sign up with the sportsbook.

Why take the early offer

The ability to affect the odds of a wager is incredibly powerful with any online sportsbook, and this Caesars offer allows you to do it seven times. It’s exclusive to the pre-registration period, so be sure to act now and take advantage before it’s no longer available on March 11.

How the NC offer works

To become eligible for this offer, all you have to do is be located within North Carolina, and sign up using our promo code PINEWSDBL before March 11.

A 100% profit boost really is as good as it sounds. Whatever the percentage of profit was going to be for a bet without the boost, it will be doubled when this bonus is applied.

Let’s find a bet from this Sunday as an example of how this works, and even though the sportsbook isn’t live yet, hopefully provide you with a blueprint for how to grab value when the launch does come. Manchester City are tremendous favorites against rivals Manchester United on Sunday; with -360 odds, a $10 bet would only profit $2.78 without a boost, but $5.56 would be your profit if you apply the boost and win that wager.

How the offer works in other states

You can only access the profit boosts as part of the North Carolina pre-registration offer, but users elsewhere can use code PINEWS1000 to grab a first-bet safety net. This is a very different perk, but one that can have up to a whopping $1,000 value.

After applying this promotion, if your first bet wins, it behaves as a regular bet; your profits are either playable or withdrawal eligible, whichever you choose. If you lose, you’ll receive a refund by way of bonus bets, up to $1,000. These bets do have to be wagered and win before they’re withdrawn, and there is often an expiration date on them, but it’s still a great opportunity to take a risk and still come away with some value if you lose.

When using this promotion, the risk of any wager is diminished, so you might want to swing for the fences, so as to maximize your profits in the case of a win. Let’s look at that same Manchester City vs. Manchester United game; United are at home, so if you want to bet on them to defend their home field to at least the tune of a draw, you can grab their double-result at +290.

Let’s say you seek to maximize the value of this bet and wager $1,000. If United win or draw, you walk away with your $1,000 stake returned, plus $2,900 of profit. If they lose, you’ll still have $1,000 worth of bonus bets in your pocket.

Signing up at Caesars

If you’ve signed up for an online sportsbook before, the Caesars process should be a very familiar and simple one, but even if you haven’t, it’s intuitive enough that you shouldn’t run into any issues. Let’s talk through the necessary steps, including what you need to do to opt into the bonus offers we’ve discussed.

Head over to Caesars with this link if you’re in North Carolina, or download the sportsbook app. Click here if you’re in another state. Submit personal information including contact information, your full legal name, date of birth, and some form of identification to confirm that you are of legal betting age You’ll also need to consent to the usage of geolocation software, to confirm that you are in the right location to take advantage of the offer you’re trying to access, and later on, to make sure that you’re betting from an allowable location. This is when you’ll need to input the bonus code that corresponds to the appropriate welcome offer for you Confirm that your information has been entered correctly, and create your account Next, you’ll want to link a payment method to make deposits easy and quick going forward. If you’re accessing a deposit-related bonus, make sure to keep that in mind while making your first deposit You’re ready to bet! Whether you’re using profit boosts or leveraging a first-bet safety net, be sure to keep the terms and conditions of the offer in mind as you strategize and place your first bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We pvide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.