Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code PINEWSGET: Bet $50 earn $250 bonus bets

PINEWSGET is the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code new Kentucky sports betting users can sign up with to wager on TNF or whatever else Thursday. This welcome bonus is for $250 in guaranteed bonus bets after a $50 wager settles with this link.

Should you have stumbled across this piece in a state outside Kentucky, promo code PINEWS1000 can instead be used to get a first bet offer that pays your stake up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you don’t win with this link.

What makes the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code special

Caesars Sportsbook offers one of the best sports betting sites out there with profit boosts, an easy to use interphase, and a welcome offer that’s generous no matter if you’re in Kentucky or other Caesars states.

Getting $250 in guaranteed bonus bets in Kentucky is a great way to establish your account, as you’ll get one $50 bonus bet after your first bet of $50 or more settles and four $50 bonus bets each subsequent Monday.

If you’re not in Kentucky, you can wager up to $1,000 and feel comfortable knowing another chance will be had with your stake since it gets paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Thursday Night Football gives new customers action to bet on Thursday

October is an exciting month of the sports betting calendar because the NFL regular season and MLB postseason intertwine with one another.

This is evident Thursday with the last day of MLB Wild Card games and Week 5′s Thursday Night Football game being played together.

Thursday Night Football has a matchup of the Chicago Bears taking on the Washington Commanders from the nation’s capital in a game the hosts are favored by a six point margin over the visitors.

As of time of publish, Caesars has the odds for Washington to win at -267, while Chicago are priced at +215.

Follow these steps to use the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

Use the offer module above or this link here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page Enter and verify whatever personal information is prompted from you by Caesars Sportsbook The promo code to use when prompted is PINEWSGET before making your first deposit of at least $20 into your account Place your first bet of at least $50 on any betting market that catches your eye and wait for it to settle After your first bet settles, you’ll see one $50 bonus bet be deposited into your account The remaining $200 in bonus bets will be credited as four $50 bonus bets over the next four subsequent Mondays Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and have seven days to be used before expiring after being credited to your account

Follow these steps to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Sign-up for your Caesars Sportsbook promo code by clicking on the offer module above or by clicking on this link Enter and verify your personal information and type in promo code PINEWS1000 when prompted for one Deposit at least $20 into your account after reading your terms and conditions before placing your first bet You’re now free to bet as much as you want up to $1,000 on your first wager If your bet results in a loss, your funds will be paid back to you in the form of bonus bets Bonus bets with this welcome offer have 14 days to be used before expiring and cannot be withdrawn as cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.