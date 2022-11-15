While residents of Maryland wait for the incoming launch of online sports betting in Maryland, Caesars Sportsbook is offering future customers a pre-registration bonus of $100 that can be earned by signing-up now.

Maryland residents can easily take advantage of this marvelous welcome offer without much work being needed. To begin, use the offer code above to sign-up for your Caesars account.

During sign-up, you’ll be prompted for a promo code. When prompted, type in INQUIRER1H to be enrolled in this promotion.

After your $20 initial deposit is made, you can expect to see a $25 free bet token waiting for you on launch day. The other $75 will be deposited over the next three subsequent Monday’s in the form of $25 free bet tokens. Each of these will be good for seven days before expiring.

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer for Maryland residents is an incredibly kind gesture. Caesars is home to some of the best prop selections and odds in the sportsbook industry, making this offer one you won’t want to pass on.

Go to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer code above to register your account Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Read and accept Caesars’ Terms and Conditions Type in promo code INQUIRER1H when prompted Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $20+ Your $100 will be issued in for separate $25 free bet credits When Caesars gets up and running in Maryland, you’ll see the first $25 bet credit waiting for you Your remaining three $25 bet credits will be deposited on each subsequent Monday You’ll have seven days to use each of your respective free bet credits

When will Maryland residents be able to legally wager online?

The good news for Maryland is their wait may soon be over. The state will be conducting a meeting on Nov. 16 to begin their final review of all the sportsbooks that are licensed for the state.

Following the conclusion of this meeting, the launch of online sports betting could arrive rapidly. It’s widely anticipated to be live sometime during 2022, meaning residents won’t have to wait much longer.

Maryland will join neighboring states such as Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia when they have operational online sports betting.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.