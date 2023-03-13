Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code INQUIRER1BET: First bet on the house

INQUIRER1BET is the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code up for grabs in the Bay State. New players can click the offer module below and type in bonus code INQUIRER1BET to receive a first bet bonus up to $1,500. As long as your first bet’s stake is no more than $1,500, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets if your result is a loss.

Massachusetts isn’t the only state that can redeem a Caesars Sportsbook promo code. If you live in one one of the 14 other states Caesars is operational in, you can use promo code INQUIRERFULL to get a similar welcome bonus but up to $1,250 instead of $1,500. You’ll also receive tier credits and reward credits for your Caesars Casino account following the settlement of your first bet.

Detailing your Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code

Thanks to the brilliant Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer, you can place your first bet and know you’ll have something coming back your way if you don’t win your first bet. Regardless of your state, your first bet’s stake will be paid back in bonus bets if you lose. Just make sure you don’t exceed your state’s offer limit.

Click on your state’s respective offer module above to get started. INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll use if you’re not in Massachusetts, while new players in the Bay State can use INQUIRER1BET to enroll in this deal.

After you deposit $20 or more into your newly made account, decide what you want to wager your first bet on. From there you’ll play the waiting game and see if you win or not with the reassurance of knowing you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t.

Additionally, Cesars has casino rewards for those that redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL. After your first bet settles, expect to see your casino rewards credited into your account.

Caesars Sportsbook odds for Monday’s sporting slate

Monday’s sporting slate is led by NBA action, as seven games will take place. The two games that’re closest in spreads are the Grizzlies vs Mavericks and Bucks vs Kings. Each of these games have a two point spread, with the visiting team being favored in each game.

The Mavericks’ moneyline odds are +110, which is the same as the Kings’. Surprisingly, the Warriors are 4.5 point favorites against the Suns. +158 moneyline odds for the Suns is good value for a team that’s won four of their last five games.

Massachusetts bettors can also wager on the Celtics, as they’re the biggest favorite of the day with a 13 point spread and moneyline odds of -900.

Players can also wager on March Madness, as the NCAA Tournament tips off Tuesday with First Four action. Additionally, three NHL games will be played Monday. These games are the Avalanche vs Canadiens, Sabres vs Maple Leafs, and Stars vs Kraken.

Follow these steps to register for your Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code

1. You can begin registering for your Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code by clicking on the offer module above

2. Enter and verify personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN

3. INQUIRER1BET is the promo code you’ll need to type in when prompted

4. Make an initial deposit of $20 or more to finalize the creation of your account

5. Place your first wager up to $1,500 on any Caesars betting market

6. Your first bet’s stake up to $1,500 will be refunded in the form of bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful

7. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in cash but can be used over the next 14 days on eligible betting markets before they expire

Here’s how to sign-up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code outside of Massachusetts

1. Click the offer module above to be taken to Caesars’ registration page

2. INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll need to type in when prompted

3. Enter and verify your personal information and make your initial deposit of at least $20

4. If your first bet up to $1,250 results in a loss, you’ll see your stake refunded as bonus bets

5. After your first bet’s settled, 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits will be credited to your casino account

Wager on Caesars’ same game parlays for Monday NBA action

Odds are always subject to change and are accurate on Caesars Sportsbook as of time of publish.

Caesars has a plethora of odds boosts and same game parlays for you to wager on during Monday’s NBA slate. The best odds boost prop Caesars has is for the Pacers, Mavericks, Hawks, and Heat to all win. Although asking all four of those teams to come through is a lot, the +525 odds could be worth it.

There’s also same game parlays ranging from +440 to +750. The +750 same game parlay has Trae Young getting over 2.5 three point makes, over 10.5 assists, and Dejounte Murray getting over 5.5 assists.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.