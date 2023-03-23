Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code INQUIRER1BET: $1,500 first bet bonus

INQUIRER1BET is the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code up for grabs if you’re a new player in the Bay State. When you use this promo code during registration, Caesars will give you a $1,500 maximum first bet on the house. This means if you lose your first wager, you’ll receive your stake back as bonus funds.

Non-Massachusetts residents can use their own respective Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up. This offer works similarly to the one above, as your first bet up to $1,250 will be paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win. You’ll also receive tier credits and reward credits through this welcome offer.

Detailing your Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code more

Massachusetts residents won’t find many sportsbook promo codes whatsoever that offer a larger amount for your first bet than Caesars’ $1,500 limit.

This offer doesn’t take many steps at all to be redeemed, as the process is a quick and easy one. Click the top module above and begin entering your information to create your account. After you use promo code INQUIRER1BET and make an initial deposit, you’re free to place your first bet.

Wager up to $1,500 on any sporting market you want. If you don’t win your first bet, your stake will be paid back in bonus bets. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash. Instead, players can use them to wager on other Caesars markets.

If you aren’t in Massachusetts, INQUIRERFULL is the promo code that lets you bet up to $1,250 on any market. If you lose, you’ll also receive bonus bets in place of your first bet’s stake plus 1,000 tier credits and reward credits for your Caesars Casino account.

Previewing Thursday’s Caesars betting markets

Odds are always subject to change and are accurate as of time of publish.

March Madness is Thursday’s biggest draw for sports bettors new and experienced alike. The betting lines for the first day of Sweet 16 action are incredibly tight and competitive.

Two games have 1.5 point spreads, with the respective favorites being priced at -125 while the underdogs are at +105. These games are Michigan State vs Kansas State and Gonzaga vs UCLA. Michigan State and UCLA are the favored teams, but these games are a toss-up trying to predict.

Gonzaga and UCLA are arguably the most talented overall teams left in the NCAA Tournament and have two of the best coaches in the country leading them. If Jaylen Clark hadn’t torn his ACL before the tournament, I’d have confidently picked UCLA. I’d still go with UCLA, but it’s a much tougher call.

As for the other two games Thursday, Tennessee being five point favorites over FAU makes sense. If anything, I’d feel good about wagering on Tennessee to cover the spread in a win. Their defense will make scoring challenging for FAU, despite them finishing with the 14th best offensive rating in the country.

If there’s any market that stunned me, it’s UConn being favored as heavily as they are over Arkansas. UConn is a popular pick to win March Madness, but their mid-season stretch of losing six of eight games has me not buying high on their ceiling and feeling more confident in Arkansas.

Here’s how you can register for your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Choose the offer module corresponding to your respective state and click on it When prompted for a promo code, type in INQUIRER1BET in Massachusetts and INQUIRERFULL in other U.S. states Enter your personal information so Caesars can verify your name, age, identity, and location Make your initial deposit of $20 or more to finalize the creation of your Caesars account Bet up to $1,500 on any Caesars betting market that peaks your interest in Massachusetts If you aren’t in Massachusetts, you can wager up to $1,250 on your first market Your first bet’s stake will be refunded in bonus bets if it loses in all states If you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL, you’ll also see 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles Bonus bets won’t be able to be withdrawn in cash and expire after 14 days

Wager Caesars’ March Madness odds boost prop for Thursday action

The odds boost prop bet Caesars has available for Thursday’s slate is priced at +650.

The prop is for Michigan State, UConn, and Gonzaga to each cover a 2.5 point spread.

Asking for this to happen is definitely a stretch, but part of March Madness’ lure is that you never know what’ll happen.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.